Waze Freezes on CarPlay, Starts Working Again on iPhone Unlock

The most popular navigation apps on CarPlay right now are Google Maps, the Google-owned Waze, and Apple Maps, but out of these three, only one is super-efficient when it comes to beating the traffic jams.
It’s Waze, the community-driven app that relies on user reports to help drivers get around the crowded cities that they live in.
But as some unlucky CarPlay users found out the hard way lately, Waze isn’t always working exactly as you’d expect it to work. Most recently, the app just started freezing all of a sudden on CarPlay, with several users confirming on reddit that this is exactly happens in their cars too.
More specifically, it looks like only the information displayed on the screen is the one that freezes, as everything else works normally, with Waze still running in the background and providing navigation instructions.
Furthermore, someone says that they can even interact with the app when tapping the screen.
“I will continue to hear Waze audio prompts even while the CarPlay screen map does not appear to move. I am also able to interact with the CarPlay screen even while the map is frozen, including stopping navigation or switching to a different app. Basically everything works fine, except the car looks like it isn't moving on the screen,” they say.
At this point, the fix is as simple as it could be: unlocking the iPhone with Waze in focus seems to bring the app to a working state, albeit this only happens temporarily. Rebooting the smartphone also does the trick, but it goes without saying this isn’t very convenient given it takes more time.
At this point, it’s not yet clear what’s causing these problems, but the issue has already been confirmed on several iPhone models, including the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. Waze appears to be the only app that’s causing this weird behavior on CarPlay.
