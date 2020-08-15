Google Maps Updated with Better Speed Limit Data in the United States

5 Here’s When Waze Will Be Updated with the CarPlay Feature Everybody Wants

Google Maps continues to be the preferred navigation app for the majority of drivers out there, no matter if we're talking about phones or systems running on the head units in our cars.



As compared to Google Maps, the Waze data is updated by local map editors, so technically, it should be rather accurate given that responsible for all changes are people living in each region. Waze is also based on community data to provide the fastest route to a destination, as it allows users to report traffic jams, speed traps, construction zones, and potholes. In the United States, in particular, users most often choose between Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze, so the Mountain View-based search giant is always working to improve its apps in an attempt to secure the leading spot in this software category.One particular area that’s very important for drivers is the speed limit data that Google Maps provides, and a recent report reveals that this feature has improved a lot in the United States.According to Google itself, the speed limit support has been upgraded in the United States from approximate to good data quality and availability, so technically, this feature should now be pretty accurate when you’re driving on an American road.On the other hand, the speed limit information has been downgraded from approximate to low in no less than 100 countries, including China, Egypt, Malta, Israel, Uruguay, Jamaica, and many others. What this means is that the speed limit info in these countries isn’t as accurate as it’s supposed to be, so you’d better keep an eye on all traffic signs when getting behind the wheel in these regions.If you rely on navigation apps for information on the speed limit per each road, you can very well use Waze too, another Google-owned solution whose purpose is to help drivers get around the nightmare traffic in crowded cities.As compared to Google Maps, the Waze data is updated by local map editors, so technically, it should be rather accurate given that responsible for all changes are people living in each region. Waze is also based on community data to provide the fastest route to a destination, as it allows users to report traffic jams, speed traps, construction zones, and potholes.