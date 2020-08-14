This Is How Google Maps Looks on the Widescreen CarPlay Dashboard

Google has recently released the most anticipated update for CarPlay users: Google Maps now runs on the dashboard, so you can get navigation info right in the multi-view screen alongside other apps.
As I told you yesterday, Google Maps comes to the CarPlay dashboard with all kinds of gimmicks, including support for the satellite mode, which allows the navigation to be even more convenient since it makes it a little bit easier to figure out where you are and which way to go.
Another thing that’s worth knowing about Google Maps on the dashboard, and which has recently been revealed on reddit, is that the app perfectly runs on widescreens too.
The screenshots that you see here are from a BMW with iDrive 7, and the dashboard expands to use the available screen estate, with all Google Maps cards displayed correctly.
There are things that could be further polished, that’s true, such as the directions card, which just eats too much space without using it in any way, but other than that, Google Maps seems to be ready for most of the widescreens already.
What’s very important to know is that this UI is only available in cars where CarPlay already uses the entire screen estate if a widescreen display is available. For example, I’ve seen people complaining that displays installed in a series of Audi models only show the CarPlay interface centered without actually expanding to use the full screen.
This is something that’s not related to Google Maps, however, and the only way the experience in this regard can be improved is for the car manufacturer to release a head unit firmware update with such optimizations for running CarPlay.
In the meantime, everyone with CarPlay support in their vehicles can try out the new Google Maps dashboard support by downloading the latest version from the App Store. If you’re wondering, Google’s also working to bring a similar update to Waze, and this one should go live in the fall.
