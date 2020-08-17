Google Maps Blamed for Bringing 18-Wheelers to Quiet Neighborhoods

5 Google Releases New Google Maps Bug-Fixing Update for Android and Android Auto

Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze are great apps for drivers, as they help reach a specific destination much faster, often avoiding traffic jams and toll roads. 3 photos



And it’s all happening because of the tolls that are being raised on the interstate, the police said, as drivers are seeking alternative routes to avoid paying the road taxes.



But according to Lt. Jason McDaniel from the Beckley Police Department, bringing large trucks on these small streets isn’t only dangerous for residents, but also drivers themselves, as some vehicles don’t even fit the roads.



“The trucks cannot be on there. I know I answer a lot of phone calls from residents that live up there complaining about not only the traffic, the speeding. The trucks are dangerous. They can’t travel that road. They don’t fit,” he explained in an interview with



Is there anything the local authorities can do about the whole thing? They believe there is, as they have already reached to technology companies requesting them to remove the routes from their apps.



Needless to say, this is unlikely to happen, as these are just public roads that anyone can drive on. Unless the police issue new restrictions, which navigation apps will show accordingly, there’s a good chance drivers would continue to be directed through these quiet streets.



Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps have all been blamed for directing large trucks through the community. These are pretty much the most popular navigation apps right now – Google Maps comes pre-installed on Android devices, while Apple Maps is the default navigation app for iPhones.



