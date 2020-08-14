How to Use Waze to Pay for Gas Right from Your Mobile Phone

Waze has been offering gas price information for quite a while, relying on user information to keep all details as accurate as possible throughout the world.
But now the Google-owned company is ready to advance to the next step, so it has recently signed a partnership with several gas stations, including from Exxon, Mobil, and Shell, to allow contactless payments right from within the app.
So technically, when you enter a gas station, Waze offers the option of a contactless payment, which given the health problem that the world is still struggling to deal with, is without a doubt good news.
And here’s how the whole thing works.
First of all, when you enter one of the supported gas stations, Waze shows up a notification within the app that lets you know you can pay for the fuel right from the smartphone.
If the companion mobile apps from the companies mentioned above are already installed on your device, they can be launched automatically. If they’re not, you’re redirected to the app store to get them.
Next, you just need to enter the pump number in these apps or simply scan a QR code that’s placed on the pump using the built-in camera feature, with the amount that you have to pay then automatically determined. These companion apps take care of the payment, and all major credit and debit cards are supported. Mobile wallets can be used too, so if you want, you can pay for fuel using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay.
The whole process is as straightforward as possible, and technically, you’re getting instructions in the app to figure out what to do next and avoid going inside the station for the payment.
For the time being, however, the new feature is only available in the United States at the stations mentioned above, but hopefully Waze would bring them elsewhere too.
