Watch This Abandoned Ferrari 512 BBi Get Its Engine Cleaned With Dry Ice

I can’t stress how much elbow grease is needed to clean a car, inside and out. From decontaminating to applying and buffing the wax off the paint to vacuuming every nook and cranny of the interior, it’s a laborious process from start to finish if you’re serious about your car’s looks.
Now imagine how much work is needed to spruce up a Ferrari 512 BBi that’s been sitting outside for 12 years. Only 42 examples of 1,007 in total were produced in right-hand drive, and this particular example of the breed is the only fuel-injected, RHD car specified in white paintwork from the factory.
Discovered last May with only 6,420 miles (10,332 kilometers) on the clock, the 512 BBi in the following video was purchased by Scott Chivers with moss buildup in the air cleaners, caked dirt on the top of the 5.0-liter powerplant, and rotted hoses from so much sitting in the elements. After tidying up the exterior and interior, the automotive vlogger decided to yank out the flat-12 engine and clean it professionally with... wait for it... solid carbon dioxide.
Dry ice, to be more precise, which is primarily used as a cooling agent and in fog machines. Supplied by Karcher International's UK division, the blasting machine and 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of dry ice total approximately £15,000 or $20,870 at current exchange rates. The question is, why did Scott choose pellets of dry ice over sandblasting? Well, abrasive blasting is messier because the abrasive sand or walnut shells join the debris on the garage floor. Dry ice, on the other hand, evaporates on impact, leaving only the debris.
Other advantages include minimal downtime of the machine, no chemicals or sprays that may harm the environment, and no preparation required before cleaning. The free-breathing lump of the 512 BBi was further cleaned with a power drill, small wire brushes, metal polish, and a metal degreaser.
After nearly a day of work with great attention to detail from Scott, you can admire the cleaned powerplant at the 23:20 mark of the following video.
