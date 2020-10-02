Watch the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Casually Passing Trucks at 180 MPH

One could take a look at the brief German Autobahn adventure we have here and see a Porsche doing well over 290 kph/180 mph, which might sound perfectly normal. However, if we consider this is an SUV we're talking about, and it's not even the range-topper (more on this below), things suddenly don't seem all that simple anymore.
While Porsche was one of the first big names to set foot in the performance SUV arena, having introduced the original Cayene back in 2002, the automaker waited for the calendar to show 2019 before jumping the SUV-Coupe bandwagon and releasing this derivative.
And, as it has been the case with the pre-revamp, second-generation Panamera, the range was deprived of the Turbo S model, with those aiming for a top dog being asked to choose between the 550 hp Turbo and the 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid, a gas-electric machine that comes with the usual added weight drawback.
So yes, seeing the speedometer of this Cayenne Turbo Coupe showing 297 kph/184 mph in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page is impressive, with or without the blitz overtakes that make the trucks driving on the right lane seem like they're standing still - hat tip to Auto Top NL for this adventure, which obviously took place on an unrestricted section of the German Autobahn (we've recently experienced such a marvelous stretch of asphalt while reviewing the Porsche Taycan).
We have to keep in mind that the German automotive producer lists the maximum speed of this model at 286 kph/177.6 mph.
Now, as the recent introduction of the Panamera's mid-cycle revamp has shown, the Turbo S is back and it offers 630 ponies without the extra weight of the hybrid system. Well, with the refresh of the Cayenne potentially coming next year, the high-rider should get its fair share of this splendid badge.
And, as it has been the case with the pre-revamp, second-generation Panamera, the range was deprived of the Turbo S model, with those aiming for a top dog being asked to choose between the 550 hp Turbo and the 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid, a gas-electric machine that comes with the usual added weight drawback.
So yes, seeing the speedometer of this Cayenne Turbo Coupe showing 297 kph/184 mph in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page is impressive, with or without the blitz overtakes that make the trucks driving on the right lane seem like they're standing still - hat tip to Auto Top NL for this adventure, which obviously took place on an unrestricted section of the German Autobahn (we've recently experienced such a marvelous stretch of asphalt while reviewing the Porsche Taycan).
We have to keep in mind that the German automotive producer lists the maximum speed of this model at 286 kph/177.6 mph.
Now, as the recent introduction of the Panamera's mid-cycle revamp has shown, the Turbo S is back and it offers 630 ponies without the extra weight of the hybrid system. Well, with the refresh of the Cayenne potentially coming next year, the high-rider should get its fair share of this splendid badge.