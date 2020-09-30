Edd China Fixes Barn Find Porsche 914 Overheating Engine

Porsche events and a general appreciation for old, strange cars have really lifted the 914 out of obscurity. People are interested in buying air-cooled 2-seaters of their own. However, looking at a cool picture online and actually owning a piece of history are two different things.
The modern generation is pretty used to owning cars that just crank over and go. The Porsche 914 is nothing like a Prius that you drive with just one pedal all the time. However, famed mechanic Edd China will probably tell you it's still a good first-time Porsche.
We think this YouTube snippet is from an old episode. That's obvious since Edd quit Wheeler Dealers a few years ago. But what we mean is that this was shot around 2010, but it's just the kind of thing worth sharing at the end of Porsche Month.
A bit of digging reveals this was a barn find, which Mike bought from the previous owner for £4,000. After getting it back in running condition, the old dynamic duo manages to sell it for a healthy profit, not before playing around on the Silverstone Circuit for its test drive.
The mechanical problem here is so unusual if you're only used to modern cars. The engine runs rough and overheats but being an expert in Beetles, Edd knows exactly what to do. He replaces the faulty thermostatic bellows for engine cooling flaps with thermostatic springs from the VW Bug. This actually requires the entire engine to come out, which is way easier than it sounds.
Other repairs include the external oil cooler replaced, engine cooling tinware cleaned and repainted, new HT leads and distributor fitted, and new fuel injector seals fitted. In the cosmetics department, the Porsche 914 got its Fuchs alloy wheels cleaned and polished, targa top resprayed, vinyl panels on B-pillars replaced, body steam cleaned and polished, interior carpets cleaned with wet-vac, and replacement seat covers fitted.
