2020 Porsche 911 Gets Hero Police Wrap in Honor of Fallen Officer

Look as hard as you might, there are not that many Porsche police cars out there. You’ll probably find them in rich Arab countries, and at times even in Europe, mostly in the German-speaking region. But as far as we know, America doesn’t have any in active duty, and if you thought this here might be the first one, you are wrong.
Although it looks like a police car, it’s actually just 2020 911 wrapped to look like one, made so to honor one of the country’s fallen officers. But that doesn’t make it any less cool.
The car is the work of the Rusnak/Westlake Porsche dealership in Thousand Oaks, California. It was commissioned to pay tribute to the 12 victims gunned down at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks back in 2018. Among the 12 was Sergeant Ron Helus from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
The car, which was shown for the first time in mid-September, wears the same color and graphics of the cruiser that took Helus to the scene of the shooting, with his name written on the driver’s side and at the back.
We are not told if any modifications (especially to the powertrain) have been made to the car, but that’s very unlikely.
“Sergeant Ron Helus was killed during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill when he and another officer were the first law enforcement officials to arrive on scene responding to an active shooter call. Sgt. Helus died a hero protecting his community,” the dealership said in a statement.
“He served the department for 29 years and was looking to retire in the next year or so. He is remembered by his wife and son.”
In the near future, this special Porsche will be used as a display at various community events, in an attempt to help raise fund for the creation of the Helus Training Facility. This state of the art location will be used to train officers on how to behave when securing a building while under fire.
The car is the work of the Rusnak/Westlake Porsche dealership in Thousand Oaks, California. It was commissioned to pay tribute to the 12 victims gunned down at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks back in 2018. Among the 12 was Sergeant Ron Helus from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
The car, which was shown for the first time in mid-September, wears the same color and graphics of the cruiser that took Helus to the scene of the shooting, with his name written on the driver’s side and at the back.
We are not told if any modifications (especially to the powertrain) have been made to the car, but that’s very unlikely.
“Sergeant Ron Helus was killed during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill when he and another officer were the first law enforcement officials to arrive on scene responding to an active shooter call. Sgt. Helus died a hero protecting his community,” the dealership said in a statement.
“He served the department for 29 years and was looking to retire in the next year or so. He is remembered by his wife and son.”
In the near future, this special Porsche will be used as a display at various community events, in an attempt to help raise fund for the creation of the Helus Training Facility. This state of the art location will be used to train officers on how to behave when securing a building while under fire.