Wheeler Dealers: How to Fix Cayenne Turbo S Suspension and Rattling Driveshaft

The Cayenne has always been very complex and competent, but that also means it can be expensive when something goes wrong. Asking a Porsche dealer to fix mechanical issues might result in huge bills. And that's where Wheeler Dealers comes in, proving that even difficult tasks can be tackled.Starting with the suspension, the mechanic discusses common issues and fixes. Specialist valves in the air ride system ensure there's always a minimum quantity of air in there, but they can go wrong. Replacing them requires a special tool, which in this case gets made by hand, something the average DIY mechanic won't attempt. However, a dealership or pro shop might tell you to change the whole suspension, which would be very expensive.After the valves, the pump supplying the air is removed and serviced using an aftermarket kit. This includes new gaskets and rings. It's funny how cheap, small parts can make such a difference.After that, the mechanic tackled the problem with the driveshaft. Because it's long, this is split into two pieces, and the ball bearing between them is the problem. It's apparently a common not only with the Cayenne, but also sister models from Volkswagen and Audi.An aftermarket replacement part exists to fix this, and while this costs $400, that's still not the nightmare you expect when dealing with a luxury GermanThe first-gen Cayenne had two Turbo S versions. The first one was made in 2005 and 2006 with the 4.5-liter V8 and made 521 hp (that's what this looks like). The facelift from 2008 to 2010 had 550 hp from a bigger 4.8-liter.