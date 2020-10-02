Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Battle Axe Mystery Solved, No Heads Will Roll

4 Can We Wrap Our C1 Corvette Minds Around This PHEV Copycat From China?!

Anyone who's ever played a medieval or fantasy video game will know what a battle axe is: it's the warmongering version of the thing used to cut down trees and chop off bones. 117 photos



Still, that doesn't explain why some



The answer to that second question would apparently be "on your dashboard." "Oh, handy" you might think, except it's not coming off. Not without the help of a sharp object, at least, something like a... battle axe.



Yes, the mystery weapon is actually a part of the C8's dashboard that received the nickname in-house, but probably became so well engrained into everyone's mind at GM that managed to make its way onto customer documents.



It looks like It looks like Chevrolet is on a spree here. Two days ago, we told you about the latest easter eggs discovered on the C8's windshield, and now we find out about its shenanigans with possibly deadly weapons. We guess you tend to be more relaxed when you work on a fun car such as the Corvette. We know the world is becoming less and less safe - or, at least, that's what the news would have you believe - and that road rage is a pretty common occurrence, so having a car fitted with a battle axe, albeit completely illegal, wouldn't really be such a bad idea.Still, that doesn't explain why some Corvette C8 buyers spotted the name of the medieval weapon listed on their cars' build sheets and never bothered to follow up with a question. "Excuse me, GM, I didn't order a battle axe and never thought I would need one, but since it says here I should've gotten it, I expect to have it delivered by mail by next week." Or the not so polite version: "Where the hell is my battle axe?"The answer to that second question would apparently be "on your dashboard." "Oh, handy" you might think, except it's not coming off. Not without the help of a sharp object, at least, something like a... battle axe.Yes, the mystery weapon is actually a part of the C8's dashboard that received the nickname in-house, but probably became so well engrained into everyone's mind at GM that managed to make its way onto customer documents.The big reveal came via corvetteblogger.com with help from Harlan Charles, the Corvette Product Manager. Asked about the issue, Harlan seemed surprised by his company's slip: “Lol – I didn’t know they used the on the build sheet", he said. "It’s a nickname for the part of the instrument panel that resembles that shape” (see the first image in the gallery).