Watch the Pontiac Aztek Mutate From Ugly SUV Into Shooting Brake Sports Car

More on this:

1 Gold 1971 Pontiac GT-37 Is Rarer Than a GTO, Hides 455 HO Muscle Under the Hood

2 Virtual 1964 Pontiac GTO Restomod Looks More Like a Mercedes SEC Oldie

3 1967 Pontiac Bonneville Gets First Wash in 40 Years, Goes From Gross to Superb

4 1962 Pontiac Catalina Drag Races Firebird and Fox-Body Mustang, Takes No Prisoners

5 Digital 2024 Pontiac Solstice Reinvention Feels Like a Cheap Little C7 Knockoff