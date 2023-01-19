1962 Pontiac Catalina Drag Races Firebird and Fox-Body Mustang, Takes No Prisoners

More on this:

1 Superbly Refurbished 1962 Pontiac Catalina Sport Coupe Hides 455 Muscle Under Its Hood

2 One-of-Few 1962 Pontiac Catalina Was a Museum Piece, Fierce Battle Raging for It

3 Not a GTO, Still a Great Barn Find: 1966 Pontiac Catalina Is Ready for a New Life

4 Collector Passed: 1963 Pontiac Catalina Saved After 30 Years, Unexpected Condition

5 This 1960 Pontiac Catalina Went "Beep Beep" Before the Plymouth Road Runner Did