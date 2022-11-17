Superbly Refurbished 1962 Pontiac Catalina Sport Coupe Hides 455 Muscle Under Its Hood

The car we’re covering today is a second-generation Catalina, which ran from 1961 to 1964 in a plethora of body styles. Related to the Chevrolet Bel Air, the B-body legend is a 1962 model with a nasty – in the good sense of the word - surprise hiding behind the chrome-finished grille.
Instead of the standard 389 or the optional 421 big-bore V8, this fellow is rocking a 455 bored and stroked from a replacement 389. The owner doesn’t know the output figures of this leviathan, which displaces just under 7.5 liters if you prefer metric units. As a brief refresher, the largest-displacement Pontiac V8 was the 428-based 455 that actually boasts 456.12 cubic inches (make that 7,474 cubic centimeters). Said engine was introduced in 1970 with 360 ponies and 500 pound-foot (678 Nm) on tap.
Refurbished under current ownership with Super Duty-inspired bits and pieces (think cylinder heads, exhaust manifolds, and intake manifold), the monster mill comes to life with the help of a couple of AFB carburetors. Installed in 2008 along with a hydraulic roller camshaft from COMP Cams, the V8 had its oil changed only recently in preparation for the sale.
Presented on Bring a Trailer with 26,673 miles (42,926 kilometers) on the odometer, the Catalina Sport Coupe in the photo gallery flaunts 15-inch steelies mounted with Deluxe Champion tires from the peeps at Firestone. Said wheels hide drum-type brakes at every corner. Unassisted, of course!
Chemically stripped to bare metal, then repainted in NN-code Burgundy to keep it classy, the ‘Lina is pretty unassuming in a rather tasteful fashion. Equipped a Lexan windshield and no side mirrors, this build further impresses with unassuming yet very tasteful tri-color upholstery. Lap belts for the front occupants are featured, as are Pontiac-banded rubber floor mats, a floor-mounted shifter, and an AutoMeter 8,000-rpm tacho.
The column-mounted tachometer is joined by oil pressure and coolant temperature gauges from the same company, mounted beneath the dashboard. A four-speed manual, namely a T10, helps the 455 put the power down to the road in combination with a 3.90:1 limited-slip differential. Both the T10 tranny and rear axle were professionally rebuilt.
Chassis number 362K4594 comes with a trim tag that decodes 245 for the Maroon interior and NN for the Burgundy paintwork. Located in Illinois, the Catalina Sport Coupe is currently open for bidding on Bring a Trailer. The online auction will end on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Refurbished under current ownership with Super Duty-inspired bits and pieces (think cylinder heads, exhaust manifolds, and intake manifold), the monster mill comes to life with the help of a couple of AFB carburetors. Installed in 2008 along with a hydraulic roller camshaft from COMP Cams, the V8 had its oil changed only recently in preparation for the sale.
Presented on Bring a Trailer with 26,673 miles (42,926 kilometers) on the odometer, the Catalina Sport Coupe in the photo gallery flaunts 15-inch steelies mounted with Deluxe Champion tires from the peeps at Firestone. Said wheels hide drum-type brakes at every corner. Unassisted, of course!
Chemically stripped to bare metal, then repainted in NN-code Burgundy to keep it classy, the ‘Lina is pretty unassuming in a rather tasteful fashion. Equipped a Lexan windshield and no side mirrors, this build further impresses with unassuming yet very tasteful tri-color upholstery. Lap belts for the front occupants are featured, as are Pontiac-banded rubber floor mats, a floor-mounted shifter, and an AutoMeter 8,000-rpm tacho.
The column-mounted tachometer is joined by oil pressure and coolant temperature gauges from the same company, mounted beneath the dashboard. A four-speed manual, namely a T10, helps the 455 put the power down to the road in combination with a 3.90:1 limited-slip differential. Both the T10 tranny and rear axle were professionally rebuilt.
Chassis number 362K4594 comes with a trim tag that decodes 245 for the Maroon interior and NN for the Burgundy paintwork. Located in Illinois, the Catalina Sport Coupe is currently open for bidding on Bring a Trailer. The online auction will end on Wednesday, November 23rd.