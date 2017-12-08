Watch: Shmee150's Gelbgrün 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Being Built in Zuffenhausen

Last month, we talked about the first Paint to Sample examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 reaching their owners. And the time has come to zoom in on the matter once again, with Shmee150's Gen 2 GT3 now coming under the spotlights.

Inside the birthplace of the Neunelfer - the vlogger has gone inside the Zuffenhausen factory to show us how the rear-engined machine comes to life.



It's worth noting that, once the body of the 911 crossed the bridge into the assembly area of the factory, it takes about eight hours for the machine to reach its final form. As such, you'll get to see the most important parts of the process in the vlogger's latest clip.



As for the configuration of this 991.2 GT3, Shmee has gone for a PDK double-clutch tranny, since he claims the rear-engined animal will spend plenty of time on the track. As you can imagine, the



And, as long as the circuit rules allow for this to happen, this Porscha is also ready for nighttime action, since it features the PDLS (Porsche Dynamic Light System) active all-LED headlights.



Then we have the platinum wheels, which house standard brakes. This choice may be a bit confusing, since it favors street driving, while possibly helping with finding a new owner for the car when the time is right - the PCBB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware may prove superior in terms of fading resistance, but it does being financial and operation noise drawbacks.



Now that we've shown you the 2018 GT3 in all sorts of scenarios, we're looking forward to bring you



