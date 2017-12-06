Spyshots: Porsche Mission E Coming in 2019 as The Electric Four-Door 911 We Need

Ever since its birth over five decades ago, the Neunelfer has distanced itself from its competitors by mixing a rear-engined layout with 2+2 seating abilities. And while Porsche has had repeated attempts to introduce a 911 that would actually be able to accommodate four or five fully-grown adults (think: the various concepts or the large Panamera), we never received such a model. Well, the Porsche Mission E promises to offer us such a package, albeit with an electric propulsion twist.

The gas-electric incarnation of the Porsche 911 is set to be introduced with the mid-cycle revamp, which should be introduced around 2023, as the next-generation 911 is set to make its debut next year. Sure, the EV nature of the Mission E means this won't have anything to do with the spicy rear-engined handling of the 911. But being more compact than the Panamera means that the production version of the concept will have serious chances of bringing the Neunelfer's uber-engaging driving experience with a cabin that can bring together the whole family.Porsche has designed the J1 platform of the Mission E from the ground up, which means its engineers were able to play with the weight distribution. Defined by the low position of the Lithium-ion battery pack (think: floor), the architecture will also be used for Bentley's first all-electric model - riding on a shortened incarnation of the platform, this will be the production incarnation of the EXP 12 Speed 6e two-door concept.The fresh batch of spyshots we have here shows the Mission E prototypes doing their cold weather thing in Sweden.The production version of the Mission E is set to make its debut by the end of the decade. The German automotive producer plans to eventually bring the yearly sales figures to about 20,000 units. Of course, the production version of the machine will come with a different nameplate.We'll remind you that the Mission E concept packed an electric motor for each axle, with the combined output sitting at 600 hp and 663 lb-ft. The uber-conservative figures mentioned so far include a 3.5s 0-62 mph time and a 0-124 mph time of under 12s.Unlike today's 400V electric machines, the Mission E will feature an 800V fast-charging system allowing for an 80 percent recharge in just 15 minutes. As such, the expected 310-mile (500 km) driving range should be sufficient.As usual with Porsche, the electric sedan will be offered in multiple configurations, with pricing expected to be similar to that of the Panamera.Once the EV sedan kicks off a new era for Zuffenahsuen next year, the time will come for the Neunelfer to get its fair share of electrification. As we reported earlier today, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has recently made it clear that the next-gen 911 will receive a plug-in hybrid derivative.The gas-electric incarnation of the Porsche 911 is set to be introduced with the mid-cycle revamp, which should be introduced around 2023, as the next-generation 911 is set to make its debut next year.