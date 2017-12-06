autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Spyshots: Porsche Mission E Coming in 2019 as The Electric Four-Door 911 We Need

6 Dec 2017, 13:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ever since its birth over five decades ago, the Neunelfer has distanced itself from its competitors by mixing a rear-engined layout with 2+2 seating abilities. And while Porsche has had repeated attempts to introduce a 911 that would actually be able to accommodate four or five fully-grown adults (think: the various concepts or the large Panamera), we never received such a model. Well, the Porsche Mission E promises to offer us such a package, albeit with an electric propulsion twist.
14 photos
Porsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testingPorsche Mission E testing
Sure, the EV nature of the Mission E means this won't have anything to do with the spicy rear-engined handling of the 911. But being more compact than the Panamera means that the production version of the concept will have serious chances of bringing the Neunelfer's uber-engaging driving experience with a cabin that can bring together the whole family.

Porsche has designed the J1 platform of the Mission E from the ground up, which means its engineers were able to play with the weight distribution. Defined by the low position of the Lithium-ion battery pack (think: floor), the architecture will also be used for Bentley's first all-electric model - riding on a shortened incarnation of the platform, this will be the production incarnation of the EXP 12 Speed 6e two-door concept.

The fresh batch of spyshots we have here shows the Mission E prototypes doing their cold weather thing in Sweden.

The production version of the Mission E is set to make its debut by the end of the decade. The German automotive producer plans to eventually bring the yearly sales figures to about 20,000 units. Of course, the production version of the machine will come with a different nameplate.

We'll remind you that the Mission E concept packed an electric motor for each axle, with the combined output sitting at 600 hp and 663 lb-ft. The uber-conservative figures mentioned so far include a 3.5s 0-62 mph time and a 0-124 mph time of under 12s.

Unlike today's 400V electric machines, the Mission E will feature an 800V fast-charging system allowing for an 80 percent recharge in just 15 minutes. As such, the expected 310-mile (500 km) driving range should be sufficient.

As usual with Porsche, the electric sedan will be offered in multiple configurations, with pricing expected to be similar to that of the Panamera.

Once the EV sedan kicks off a new era for Zuffenahsuen next year, the time will come for the Neunelfer to get its fair share of electrification. As we reported earlier today, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has recently made it clear that the next-gen 911 will receive a plug-in hybrid derivative.

The gas-electric incarnation of the Porsche 911 is set to be introduced with the mid-cycle revamp, which should be introduced around 2023, as the next-generation 911 is set to make its debut next year.
Porsche Mission E Porsche EV green spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  