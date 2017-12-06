autoevolution
U.S.-spec 2018 Nissan Leaf Starts Production In Smyrna, Tennessee

Also assembled in Japan and the United Kingdom, the Nissan Leaf has re-started production at the Smyrna, Tennessee plant in the United States. The cars assembled there which will serve the U.S. public in the market for an affordable electric vehicle.
"We're committed to vehicle electrification and manufacturing in the United States," commented Jeff Younginer, the vice president of manufacturing at Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. "With the Leaf's low starting price and latest suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, we're excited to ramp up production and bring the Leaf to market next month."

Pricing information of the second-generation Leaf in U.S. specification has been announcedt, with the new kid on the block offering more than 150 miles of range for $29,990. The 2017 model, which is still available on dealer lots, starts from $30,680 and offers as many as 107 miles of range.

The world’s best-selling electric vehicle is more capable thanks to many improvements to the platform and battery, with the latter now offering a capacity of 40 kWh. Next year, Nissan will sweeten the deal with a 60 kWh battery, translating to a driving range of more than 225 miles according to executive VP of global sales and marketing Daniele Schillaci.

Nissan’s second-generation Leaf is off to a fantastic start, with the all-electric model accumulating more than 23,000 orders on a global level in its first month of availability. Japan was the first market to open the order books on October 2, and it’s responsible for 19k of all first-month orders.

As part of the Alliance 2022 business plan, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi trio plans to launch no less than 12 electric vehicles that will utilize common platforms and components. In addition to this eco-friendly promise, Nissan and the gang will introduce 40 vehicles with autonomous drive technology, even though ProPilot is still far from Level 5 autonomy.

The Leaf hatchback and Rogue utility vehicle both offer ProPilot Assist, Nissan’s most advanced semi-autonomous driving system to date.
