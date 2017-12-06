Viola Purple Metallic Porsche 718 Boxster S Is Mid-Engined Eye Candy

To be more precise, we're dealing with a 718 Boxster S painted in a hue that makes the mid-engined animal stand out from a distance. The Viola Purple Metallic attire of the two-seater highlights the sculpted lines of the 718 generation.
The said color is also found inside the sportscar, where it meets a sea of white leather (used for the seats and the power part of the cabin), as well as black leather, which cover the upper part of the doors and dashboard.
The hue is mixed with the bold styling cues that are part of the Sports Design Package fitted to the Porscha.
As you can imagine, such a color will easily split opinions - there are two main camps here: those who believe that Porsche sportscar should be dressed in restrained hues allowing them to connect to their ancestors and those who adore vivid hues like the one we're looking at.
Speaking of the 718 Boxster, the German automotive producer is currently working to complete the lineup. Following the recent introduction of the 718 Boxster/Cayman GTS, which, by the way, packs the Sport Design Package as standard, we can now talk about the 718 Boxster Spyder - here
's the most recent batch of sphyshots portraying the mid-engined delight.
Since the 718 generation has marked the switch to turbo-dour power, the Spyder will be even more special than before, since it remains faithful to the naturally aspirated flat-six formula.
The 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder will once again borrow the 911's heart, with the most likely powertrain being a downtuned version of the 991.2 GT3's 4.0-liter boxer.
Expect the newcomer, along with the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
, to in the second half of next year.
Our aim is to create a design using the customer's inspiration. So in this case, we painted the 718 Boxster S in colour to sample Viola Purple Metallic. What do you think about this unique colour? #PorscheExclusiveManufaktur
