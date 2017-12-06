autoevolution
Marlboro Livery Porsche 918 Spyder Is a Chassis 101 911 GT1 Tribute

Truth be told, the Porsche 918 Spyder doesn't get as much attention as it used to. Sure, the Zuffenhausen halo car is far from receiving a replacement, but car aficionados simply talk about it a little less than they used to. However, one brilliant way of bringing the gas-electric Porscha under the spotlights comes from the wrap realm.
Case in point with the Marlboro livery 918 we have here. Mixing chrome red and white, along with a tad of black, this hypercar's connection to the pedigree of the brand goes beyond the hues scheme reminding us of the tobacco sponsorships that kept the racing alive back in the day.

To be more precise, this hybrid hypercar's second skin job is a nod to the Chassis 101 Porsche 911 GT1 (you can see the racecar in the image gallery above).

Having shown up back in 1997, Chassis 101 was the first 993 GT1 to land in privateer hands (circuit aficionados among you will remember the JB Racing name). From the unremarkable FIA GT activity of the air-cooled monster to its laurel-flooded British GT campaign that followed, we are talking about a racecar that deserves a special place in Zuffenhausen's trophy cabinet.

As for those who might dismiss the said livery due to its connection to cigarettes, there's no need for such an attitude. You see, since the name of the said tobacco brand isn't actually present on the car, only those who are in love with Porsche know the language spoken by the colors we have here.

Returning to the attention-grabbing effect we mentioned in the intro, the main enemy of the 918 Spyder is... the 911. For one thing, the 2018 GT2 has proven to be quicker around the Nurburgring than the gas-electric hypercar.

And with the mid-cycle revamp of the next-generation Neunelfer having now been confirmed with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the 918 Spyder won't be the only two-door Porsche requiring a plug.
