autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Daily Driver Is a Dusty Devil

6 Dec 2017, 15:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The 991.2 mid-cycle revamp may have seen the 911 GT3 maintaining its naturally aspirated nature, but Porsche went well above the light touch stage. As such, the GT3 was gifted with an all-new 4.0-liter motor, based on the flat-six heart of the GT3 Cup racer. Oh and let's not forget the return of the clutch pedal.
6 photos
Silver 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Wasp Sticker PackageSilver 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Wasp Sticker PackageSilver 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Wasp Sticker PackageSilver 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Wasp Sticker PackageSilver 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Wasp Sticker Package
Despite the racetrack connection of the Zuffenahusen machine, which is also obvious thanks to the louder nature of the beast, we mustn't ignore the daily driver aura of the Neunelfer.

The latest real-world reminder of this comes from the 2018 GT3 in the Instagram images at the bottom of the page. The pics come from a Porschephile who isn't afraid to put the odometer of this 500 hp animal to work in all sorts of driving conditions.

Thankfully, we get to show you more and more examples of Porshe 911 owners who use the opposite of the garage queen approach.

Of course, the ultimate expression of a GT Division animal comes from the 911 GT3 Touring Package. Offered as a no-cost option, this pack enhances the daily driver aura of the GT3.

The Touring Package GT3s are almost ready to reach their first owners and we can't wait to bring you the real-world sightings of the rear-engined delight.

So far, the only stunt of the sort came from Frank Walliser, Porsche's Vice President for Motorsport & GT cars. As we showed you about one month ago, the exec took a GT3 TP for a 1,100 km (700 miles) roadtrip, delivering day-dreaming material with the help of social media.

And, to make things even spicier, the said rear-engined delight was dressed in Midnight Blue Metallic. It's worth noting that this hue has yet to reach the 911 GT3 configurator, but perhaps the VP's move is a hint towards the introduction of the tastefully restrained hue.


 

Just our buddy @lumber21 daily driving the hell out of his 991.2 GT3 during the Illinois winter...

A post shared by Porsche Exchange (@porscheexchange) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:55pm PST



 

used

A post shared by lumber21 (@lumber21) on Nov 10, 2017 at 8:14pm PST



 

work trucks

A post shared by lumber21 (@lumber21) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche Porsche 911 cool
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  