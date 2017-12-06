2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Daily Driver Is a Dusty Devil

Despite the racetrack connection of the Zuffenahusen machine, which is also obvious thanks to the louder nature of the beast, we mustn't ignore the daily driver aura of the Neunelfer.
The latest real-world reminder of this comes from the 2018 GT3
in the Instagram images at the bottom of the page. The pics come from a Porschephile who isn't afraid to put the odometer of this 500 hp animal to work in all sorts of driving conditions.
Thankfully, we get to show you more and more examples of Porshe 911 owners who use the opposite of the garage queen approach.
Of course, the ultimate expression of a GT Division animal comes from the 911 GT3 Touring Package. Offered as a no-cost option, this pack enhances the daily driver aura of the GT3.
The Touring Package GT3s are almost ready to reach their first owners and we can't wait to bring you the real-world sightings of the rear-engined delight.
So far, the only stunt of the sort came from Frank Walliser, Porsche's Vice President for Motorsport & GT cars. As we showed
you about one month ago, the exec took a GT3 TP for a 1,100 km (700 miles) roadtrip, delivering day-dreaming material with the help of social media.
And, to make things even spicier, the said rear-engined delight was dressed in Midnight Blue Metallic. It's worth noting that this hue has yet to reach the 911 GT3 configurator, but perhaps the VP's move is a hint towards the introduction of the tastefully restrained hue.
Just our buddy @lumber21 daily driving the hell out of his 991.2 GT3 during the Illinois winter...
used
work trucks
