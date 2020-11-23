Watch a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Flex Its Muscles on the Autobahn

Novitec’s Ferrari F8 Tributo Rides on Some Seriously Hot Vossen Wheels

A lot of people may consider the Shelby GT350 nothing more than the GT500's baby brother. A less powerful, less attractive, less expensive lesser GT500. 56 photos



Not for the Ford faithful, though. They know all too well that the GT350 is an entirely different beast, with a character of its own. It may be related to the GT500, yet it doesn't sit below it in the family tree but right next to it. If the GT500 is the jock brother who spent most of his time in the gym, the GT350 decided to mix pumping iron with the debate class. As a result, it may not beat his brother on the track, but you'll find it a much more enjoyable conversation partner. That is unless the conversation is about bench pressing.It all comes down to that naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V8 that beats under its hood. For the GT350 , Ford managed to break the 100 hp per liter barrier from an atmospheric engine, a first for the brand, and push its total output to 533 hp. Given it's such a large unit, the torque levels are pretty high as well for a non-turbocharged engine, though you do have to give it quite a spin to squeeze the most out of it. That would be 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque at 4,750 rpm.Finding reasons to rev the engine won't be a problem, though, since the 533 max horsepower also comes near the top end of the rev counter - 7,500 rpm, to be more exact. You'll want to hit those high revs because that's where these engines sound their best (go to the 0:42 mark in the video to see what we mean). Plus, with a six-speed manual gearbox, you have all the freedom in the world to control what the vehicle does in a precise manner.In the case of the video below, that would be reaching the vehicle's top speed - 174 mph (280 km/h) - on the German Autobahn. The only regret we have after watching this clip is not knowing exactly how much gasoline was sipped by the Mustang during this run. Did we say "sipped"? "Gulped" would probably be a better description.