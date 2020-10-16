Electronic Limiter Keeps Manhart MH8 800 from Going Over 193 MPH on Autobahn

The BMW M8 Competition has a very impressive spec sheet the moment it leaves the assembly line, but if there's one thing tuning companies have taught us over the years, it's that there is always room for better.
You might not always agree with the visual part of what some of these outfits do to the cars, but it's hard not to feel toe to toe with adding more power to a performance-oriented vehicle. And even though the 8 Series is leaning more toward the luxury side of things, this is the M Competition version we're talking about so, yeah, you could say it's a performance car.
With 625 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, it would be hard not to. The standard (if you can call it that) BMW M8 Competition can hit the metric system benchmark of 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds (0.1 seconds quicker than the standard M8) and 124 mph (200 kph) in 10.6 seconds. However, you can forget all about that because once Manhart is done with this car, those numbers will seem puny at best.
The BMW M8 Competition also gets a new name in the process: Manhart MH8 800, where the "800" is a rough approximation of the coupe's newly found power output. According to Manhart, a more exact figure would be 823 hp, almost a full 200 hp more than standard, and let's not forget the maximum torque increase either as that jumps to 774 pound-feet (1,050 Nm).
Manhart says the MH8 800 will accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds and to 124 mph (200 kph) in a staggering 5.6 seconds, which is quicker than what most hot hatches need to reach half that. The clip below doesn't include a 0-62 mph run, but Max from AutoTopNL does say they put these numbers to the test and had good enough results (2.85 and 5.76 seconds, respectively) to believe the MH8 800 could pull them off under optimal conditions.
Apart from the crazy acceleration and the usual top speed run on one of the Autobahn's unrestricted sections that goes all the way to the electronically-limited top speed of 193 mph (311 kph), the clip also includes lots of meaty examples of the car's wonderful exhaust system as well as a full presentation.
