This 985-Foot Ice Breaker Superyacht Has Labs, Courtyards, and Casinos

We have seen support, research, and finally luxury yachts and vessels. But now we see a massive 985-foot (300 meters) monster with all of these and a whole lot more. It's called the Beluga and is a superyacht from the mind of students at Coventry University in the UK, in collaboration with famed Feadship. It is a memorable design that you’ll remember for some time, or until something bigger comes along.
But for now, we have the Beluga. My opinion, the name doesn’t fit. I would much rather call this monstrosity Hammerhead, or something like that, but hey, I wasn’t included in the project.
Aside from being one of the largest designs around, it also includes a number of functions worthy of a worldwide expedition. For now we can skip the luxury bit and leave that to your own imagination, as the ship includes everything from casinos to laboratories, and even tennis courts. But we’ll get specific shortly.
First, let's have a look at the hull. There is no mention about what sort of materials would be going into the conceptual design, However, we do know that it is strong enough to break through ice, giving the vessel access to some of the worlds less traveled regions.
The rest of the ship, however, includes accommodations and spaces for guests. A restaurant spread out over three decks and connected with staircases and filled with private or group tables, all the while illuminated by LED and natural light. The use of wood, stone, and fabrics, help offer a minimalist and earthy feel.
One of the main attractions of the vessel is the central atrium. This space is accessible to six of the seven decks through a number of interconnecting pathways, stairs, and elevators. Throughout some of these pathways are set up several social spaces equipped with benches and turf for a natural feel.
As for a place where your guests can be received, a welcome lounge is available, equipped with areas that overlook the scenery, and bars to give your soon-to-be guests something to do while they wait.
Being such a large vessel, instead of master's quarters or things like that, we’re going to find a luxury apartment for the boss of bosses. Your guests, however, get a meer penthouse for their stay. Mediocre right?
To take care of all necessary functions and lifestyle, the Beluga requires a crew of 120 minds. Their accommodations and quarters are spread out over three decks, and include gyms lounges and mess hall.
Remember folks, this is a 300-meter ship that includes shopping malls, bars, restaurants, and needs to be big enough to carry you through ice battered fields. But by the time this concept superyacht is ready to even be built we might not have any ice to break through anymore.
