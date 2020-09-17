This Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Is Actually Quite Slim

4 2020 BMW M8 Competition with 823 HP Hits 193 MPH (311 KPH) on the Autobahn

More on this:

Just in case your standard Supra’s 335 hp won’t do, this German tuner has a solution.

Toyota Supra Gets a Taste of Manhart’s Aftermarket Goodness





Nonetheless, they’ll be more than happy to tackle other automotive brands as well. In the past, we’ve had a look at several projects housed by their magnificent portfolio, including a fierce



As such, it goes without saying that Manhart’s auto surgeons mean business. In fact, let’s examine what they’ve managed to accomplish with their ruthless tuning module for the BMW Z4-based







The whole thing rolls on a set of forged aluminum wheels, measuring 19” x 9” up front and 19” x 10” at the rear. Speaking of the wheels, they wear disc brakes that'll handle stopping power without breaking a sweat, coupled with ABS and driveline traction control on both ends. The wheels are hugged tightly by Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.



Additionally, the rear axle comes equipped with an active differential, while suspension duties are taken care of by a strut setup with aluminum control arms at the front, joined by a multi-link unit and adaptive dampers on the opposite end. Toyota’s GR Supra has a dry weight of just 3,397 lbs (1,541 kg).



Although this whole ordeal might sound all fine and dandy to many a petrolhead, the Manhart crew managed to find some considerable room for improvement. The aftermarket magicians kicked things off by fiddling with the inline-six engine to extract a substantial amount of additional force.



ECU and installed an MHtronik Powerbox module. The turbocharged 3.0-liter mill also breathes with ease, thanks to a custom stainless-steel exhaust system. Ultimately, Supra’s power output figures increased to 450 ponies and a whopping 480 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque, which is rather staggering, if you ask me.



Furthermore, its suspension was treated to H&R lowering springs, but a KW Variant coilover package is optional. Manhart’s super-Supra crawls on 20-inch wheels that do a great job at looking gorgeous. To top it all off, the German tuner wrapped their baby up in a metallic black finish, complemented by elegant red accents.



Don’t get me wrong, Toyota’s little devil is one hell of a whip straight out of the box, but we'll have to agree that Manhart managed to bring it to an entirely new level! To be quite frank, this Supra-based venture is a perfect demonstration of their outstanding abilities. Let’s set things straight; when it comes to spectacular body kits and tasty performance enhancements, the pros over at Manhart aren’t playing around! The firm was founded over three decades ago in Wuppertal, Germany and their exploits tend to revolve around BMW ’s machines.Nonetheless, they’ll be more than happy to tackle other automotive brands as well. In the past, we’ve had a look at several projects housed by their magnificent portfolio, including a fierce MINI John Cooper Works GP and one feral Porsche 911 Turbo S , to name a couple.As such, it goes without saying that Manhart’s auto surgeons mean business. In fact, let’s examine what they’ve managed to accomplish with their ruthless tuning module for the BMW Z4-based Toyota Supra. Let me tell you, this thing eats tarmac for breakfast.To give you a better idea as to how far this undertaking has come, we’ll start by pointing out a few of the stock car’s specs and features. The 2020 Supra is put in motion by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six powerplant that channels its force to a rear-wheel-drive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission. At 5,000 revs, this untamed monstrosity is capable of delivering up to 335 hp, accompanied by a crushing torque output of 365 pound-feet (495 Nm) at 1,600 rpm.The whole thing rolls on a set of forged aluminum wheels, measuring 19” x 9” up front and 19” x 10” at the rear. Speaking of the wheels, they wear disc brakes that'll handle stopping power without breaking a sweat, coupled withand driveline traction control on both ends. The wheels are hugged tightly by Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.Additionally, the rear axle comes equipped with an active differential, while suspension duties are taken care of by a strut setup with aluminum control arms at the front, joined by a multi-link unit and adaptive dampers on the opposite end. Toyota’s GR Supra has a dry weight of just 3,397 lbs (1,541 kg).Although this whole ordeal might sound all fine and dandy to many a petrolhead, the Manhart crew managed to find some considerable room for improvement. The aftermarket magicians kicked things off by fiddling with the inline-six engine to extract a substantial amount of additional force.To be more specific, they remapped itsand installed an MHtronik Powerbox module. The turbocharged 3.0-liter mill also breathes with ease, thanks to a custom stainless-steel exhaust system. Ultimately, Supra’s power output figures increased to 450 ponies and a whopping 480 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque, which is rather staggering, if you ask me.Furthermore, its suspension was treated to H&R lowering springs, but aVariant coilover package is optional. Manhart’s super-Supra crawls on 20-inch wheels that do a great job at looking gorgeous. To top it all off, the German tuner wrapped their baby up in a metallic black finish, complemented by elegant red accents.Don’t get me wrong, Toyota’s little devil is one hell of a whip straight out of the box, but we'll have to agree that Manhart managed to bring it to an entirely new level! To be quite frank, this Supra-based venture is a perfect demonstration of their outstanding abilities.