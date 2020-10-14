Range Rover Velar Takes A Sip of Manhart’s German Aftermarket Brew

To be quite frank, Manhart Performance doesn’t really need an introduction. The German tuner prides itself with a truly fearsome reputation and over thirty years of experience in the aftermarket realm. As time went by, these auto magicians stacked up on countless projects that’ll leave any self-respecting petrolhead lost for words.
A little while back, we’ve examined an array of custom entities born under Manhart’s roof, such as a mighty Toyota Supra, one delicious Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Lamborghini Urus with more than 800 ponies under its hood. Long story short, it’s no wonder the Wuppertal-based enterprise became one of Germany’s most celebrated tuners. Their graceful inventory covers the likes of BMW, McLaren and Jeep, as well as Volkswagen, MINI and even Range Rover.
Speaking of Range Rover, the Manhart crew cast its surreal spells on the automaker’s Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, and the result of their painstaking efforts is absolutely magnificent, to say the least! Let’s dive in for a closer analysis of the firm’s glorious accomplishments, shall we?
An eight-speed automatic transmission enables the engine’s ruthless power to reach an all-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a remarkable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds. Furthermore, Velar’s top speed is generously rated at no less than 170 mph (274 kph).
The creature crawls on a set of humungous 21-inch forged aluminum hoops that bring about a significant contribution to the car’s menacing overall look. Each and every one of these modules comes equipped with ABS and driveline traction control.
All things considered, the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic is no toy. However, no matter how tasty these power output numbers or the SUV’s fierce aesthetic might be, the pros over at Manhart managed to deliver a comprehensive package that’ll bring the Velar to an entirely new level.
SV600, hinting at the vehicle’s updated horsepower figure. As such, the German specialists remapped the ECU’s software to extract as much as 600 feral ponies, along with 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of crushing torque output at optimal revs. Needless to say, these figures are astonishing in the truest sense of the word.
Additionally, you will find a custom exhaust system with quad tail pipes that serve to let everyone know this isn’t your ordinary Velar. To top it all off, the Manhart team went about disposing of the standard 21-inch alloy wheels to make room for their very own 23-inch ten-spoke counterparts.
These units are enveloped in a handsome gloss black finish, which matches the car’s bodywork. Last but not least, the side skirts received a stylish pair of silver decals that’ll have your ride look the part.
Should you be looking to add a bit of spice to your Range Rover Velar, I'd encourage that you head over to Manhart's website and hit them up about their SV600 package. The price for all this goodness is available on request.
What are your thoughts on Manhart’s malicious machine?
A little while back, we’ve examined an array of custom entities born under Manhart’s roof, such as a mighty Toyota Supra, one delicious Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Lamborghini Urus with more than 800 ponies under its hood. Long story short, it’s no wonder the Wuppertal-based enterprise became one of Germany’s most celebrated tuners. Their graceful inventory covers the likes of BMW, McLaren and Jeep, as well as Volkswagen, MINI and even Range Rover.
Speaking of Range Rover, the Manhart crew cast its surreal spells on the automaker’s Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, and the result of their painstaking efforts is absolutely magnificent, to say the least! Let’s dive in for a closer analysis of the firm’s glorious accomplishments, shall we?
An eight-speed automatic transmission enables the engine’s ruthless power to reach an all-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a remarkable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds. Furthermore, Velar’s top speed is generously rated at no less than 170 mph (274 kph).
The creature crawls on a set of humungous 21-inch forged aluminum hoops that bring about a significant contribution to the car’s menacing overall look. Each and every one of these modules comes equipped with ABS and driveline traction control.
All things considered, the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic is no toy. However, no matter how tasty these power output numbers or the SUV’s fierce aesthetic might be, the pros over at Manhart managed to deliver a comprehensive package that’ll bring the Velar to an entirely new level.
SV600, hinting at the vehicle’s updated horsepower figure. As such, the German specialists remapped the ECU’s software to extract as much as 600 feral ponies, along with 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of crushing torque output at optimal revs. Needless to say, these figures are astonishing in the truest sense of the word.
Additionally, you will find a custom exhaust system with quad tail pipes that serve to let everyone know this isn’t your ordinary Velar. To top it all off, the Manhart team went about disposing of the standard 21-inch alloy wheels to make room for their very own 23-inch ten-spoke counterparts.
These units are enveloped in a handsome gloss black finish, which matches the car’s bodywork. Last but not least, the side skirts received a stylish pair of silver decals that’ll have your ride look the part.
Should you be looking to add a bit of spice to your Range Rover Velar, I'd encourage that you head over to Manhart's website and hit them up about their SV600 package. The price for all this goodness is available on request.
What are your thoughts on Manhart’s malicious machine?