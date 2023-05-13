Want a Bike To Pass Down to Your Kids? The Titanium Nitrous Frame Delivers That and More

I love bicycles, and, according to my psychologist, it has a whole lot to do with my masochistic side. I can't get enough of that burn. Well, I'm not alone, and cyclists often welcome this feeling. How about a bike that'll give you just that, day after day? Cue the Nitrous titanium framework.
Folks, today we'll discuss nothing more than a bicycle frame. Sure, you see a complete machine in the image gallery, but it's one of those "for presentation purposes only" things. The point of interest is only the frame itself. Why? Simply because this shiny hunk of metal is built out of nothing more than titanium, a material known to outlast its owners.
The minds and hands behind the machine are the folks at Turner Bicycles, a crew that's been dabbling in the craft since 1994. However, it's only been in recent years that a shift to titanium has been made for all their machines. Considering that titanium brings a whole bunch of goodness to the cycling scene, more and more manufacturers are exploiting this metal for the frames that can be achieved.
Now, I'm a big fan of XC riding, and that's precisely what this two-wheeler is built for. Take it out on a Saturday morning around local park trails, make a pitstop at a cafe, and then hit up the grocery store on your way back. Sure, that's not the definition of cross-country cycling, but for most city dwellers, that's exactly what it means. But, the Nitrous is built for so much more than that, so let's explore it as though it were in its most natural habitat, the wild.
A few features give the Nitrous its visual appeal and off-road capabilities, and it all starts with geometry. Overall, Turner chose a rather slack 66-degree head tube angle. Once coupled with a "longer" frame geometry, the front wheel is set out in front a bit more, providing a solid center of gravity and positioning for descents. As for the seat tube, it sits at 75 degrees, 74.5, or 74, depending on the size of the frame.
Pat of this bike's magic is provided by the ability to accommodate a dropper post. This feature isn't to be underestimated. If you're a rider always looking for the next wicked downhill run, press your lever mounted on the handlebar and clear your seat of any possible interference with your coasting over branches, roots, and rocks. Speaking of coasting over stuff, the Nitrous can also accommodate two tire sizes, 27.5 in rubbers and 29 in. The choice is yours and a good one to have.
Now, I need to point out something about Nitrous that you may have yet to consider. Did you notice all the water bottle cage mounts on the frame? I counted four in total. What does this mean? First, it hints at plenty of the essential ingredient any cyclist needs, water. But, it also hints at abilities beyond getting the proverbial burn; you can transform this bugger into a solid bike-packing machine.
Overall, this frame alone is going for a solid $2,400 (€2,200 at current exchange rates), which means something. It means you'll have to dish out that digit again to transform it into an XC beauty with top-shelf gear. Then again, maybe you don't need to spend anything. Just take the gear you already love and own and throw it onto a Nitrous. Just make sure sizes and measurements are according to frame specifications. But there's a way to get your hands on a Nitrous frame for fewer bucks by purchasing last year's model. That frame is currently selling for no more than $1,100 (€1,000) without shipping fees.
What does all this mean for folks like you and me? It means a bike that's ready to meet the needs of just about any riding occasion that comes up. But it also means a two-wheeler that will be there for ages. Titanium bicycles have been seen in use well after a decade, two decades, forty years, or more. They've even been dubbed "forever frames." You could easily pass it on to someone else once you're done with it. Something to think about if you're in the market for a new two-wheeler.
Overall, the frame is designed to be used with 120 mm (4.7 in) to 140 mm (5.5 in) forks, and as you can clearly see, it's got a stiff rear triangle, AKA a hardtail. That alone tells you all you need to know about where you'll find someone riding the Nitrous: through the woods, along trails, uphill and downhill, rocky and gravel roads, and even good old mud. City streets? You betcha.
Those mounts supply the necessary anchor points to add things like a cargo bag to the top tube and downtube and still have space left over for some water bottles. The only downside to using the Nitrous for such tasks is the need for rear mounts. But plenty of manufacturers have come up with cargo solutions for such bikes. Even suspension forks can now be equipped with after-market cargo bags.
