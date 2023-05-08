"May the Force Be With You" As You Ride the New GT Bicycles Mandalorian Edition BMX

The Star Wars franchise is massive! So large that it's now even seeped into the cycling industry. Lo and behold, the result of a collaboration between America's GT Bicycles and Lucasfilm, the Pro Performer 29: The Mandalorian Edition.
Most of us, with or without interest in the Star Wars legacy, have heard or seen the word Mandalorian somewhere in town or on our smart devices. Well, the next stage in the saga is a collectible bicycle for all the cycling and Mandalorian fans amongst us. Best of all, just $1,200 (€1,100 at current exchange rates) is all you'll need to dish out on this ridable wall ornament.
If you've heard of GT Bicycles before, you're well aware of this brand's BMX roots. Heck, they've been around since 1972, and the way they've managed to rack up more than five decades of business is by offering solid machines to excel in everything from dirt racing and airtime to bringing home gold medals. With such a presence on the American cycling scene, it only makes sense for Lucasfilm to shake hands with this crew for such an edition.
Overall, the Mandalorian is built upon an existing bike from GT's existing family, the Pro Performer 29. To keep things short and sweet, all you need to know about this two-wheeler is that it's "Inspired by GT's Freestyle roots." What does this mean for us? It means a machine crafted with CrMo tubes, with just one speed, set up on a pair of massive 29 in tires. Simplicity at its finest, and typically selling for a tad under $750. But the Mandalorian is a special kind of bike, and the price difference between the two is based on all the little special features and design motifs we see.
For example, the Darksaber is mentioned on the bike's product page, and the inspiration can be seen all over the 29's frame. While the front is black and shines with lacquer, the rear half of the bike brandishes a nice, raw, CrMo look. That raw metal look is even applied to the seat as silver leatherette.
One feature I'd like to start pointing out is the debossing found at the rear of the seat. I didn't take the time to decipher what the letters say, but if you're a Mando fan, I'm sure you'll like the surprise. The Clan Mudhorn signet is also stamped onto the seat. Best of all, 3D motifs of the signet are also found on the handlebars. This last feature will bring more to how your bike feels. Since bike tubes are generally smooth, this last element looks cool as hell!
As you know, BMX culture revolves around the whole "playtime on a bike" kind of activity. They aren't built for speed but rather for their manipulability. This is why frame geometry differs, and since most folks throw themselves around on these buggers, they're often equipped with padding on the handlebar and top tube. If you've ever seen anyone performing tricks on a BMX and witnessed the results of messing up a scheme, you can understand why they're there.
Now, the whole Star Wars franchise and all aside, this is still a bike that can be taken out for a solid spin. After all, the same building techniques on their traditional 29 are still in place. This means a "Cheat Code" handlebar, that CrMo fork, and a single-speed rear hub all make up this special edition pro. One big difference is the five-spoke wheels. I don't know what these have to do with the Mandalorian, but they do look cool nonetheless. Those raised fins are to thank for that. Throw on a rear brake, and that's all you need to be whipping it around the neighborhood in style.
However, being a collector's item, I'm not sure you should be riding this bugger. Heck, even the box it comes in has a collectible design on it. But shipping being what it is these days, I'm curious to know how pristine this box will be once it's arrived on your doorstep. Looking for the next piece of Star Wars memorabilia to add to your collection? This is it.
Now, I only have a little business with this new era in Star Wars history, but this bicycle was a great way for me to explore this universe. All this led me to Din Djarin, the Mandalorian himself. According to GT, everything you see on the bike, in terms of styling, motifs, and other design elements, all pay tribute to this character.
Well, here, too, GT and Lucasfilm decided to add a touch of the Star Wars galaxy. Not only do the pads have that whole burlap sack feel to them, but they, too, include an array of visual elements that are sure to signal to anyone riding by that you're one with the light side. Or was that dark? The choice is yours. Be sure to note all those metallic blue accents all over the bike.
