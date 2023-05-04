"Super Mario" Cipollini Is Behind the Fybra GX Gravel E-Bike, and It Could Be the Best

With each passing day, more and more e-bikes hit the cycling scene, and let's face it, most look alike and are sometimes crafted by the same Chinese manufacturer. Not the Cipollini Fybra GX. Hell, just look at it, for god's sake. Isn't this one of the juiciest gravel machines you've ever seen?
Whether the Fybra GX is the most wicked gravel e-bike you'll ever ride can only be resolved with a test ride. But until that time comes, let's explore this monster from the comfort of whatever seat you're occupying.
Folks, Mario Cipollini, AKA Super Mario, is considered "the best cycling sprinter of his generation." Well, after what can be regarded as one of the most illustrious careers in the sport, his retired buns of steel are now hard at work designing and building the very vessels that brought him countless titles, the bicycle. The most recent addition is the Fybra GX, or as I like to call it, a different kind of gravel e-bike.
Now, if you ever end up on Cipollini's website and explore the building process behind each bike, the words "Masters of Carbon" will stand out. What does this mean for the eventual rider? A whole damn lot! For example, using peak carbon manufacturing processes, the result of each project is a frame that is aesthetically pleasing, optimized, and as light as can be. For example, the Fybra is built upon a frame that weighs no more than 1,440 g (3.2 lbs). Throw on a 426 g (0.94 lbs) fork, and you're set with a nearly 2 kg (4.4 lb) frame. If you haven't done so already, take a moment to visually absorb what you'll be riding. As for a completed machine, depending on the drivetrain opted for, the result is a 17 kg (37.5 lb) or 16.6 kg (36.6 lb) electrified machine. Think about that for a second. Even with a massive battery and motor, the Fybra GX is lighter than many non-electric bicycles.
So far, there's no advertised price for this machine, and considering each one is built explicitly for its eventual owner, you can bet your bottom dollar you'll be dishing out well into the thousands on a hand-crafted EV. However, aside from the systems I mentioned and the carbon makeup of the Fybra, some of your cash is going straight into a comfortable experience. After all, a comfortable rider can travel far, which typically brings a smile to any cyclist's face.
All this leads us to a piece of hardware Cipollini chose to integrate into the Fybra. Something called a HiRide "invisible" suspension. HiRide is a brand of suspension components from Italy that crafts components that give riders that extra plushness without affecting pedaling efficiency. It's actually the fork steerer tub itself and can boast up to 20 mm (0.8 in) of travel and even includes a lockout feature, just in case you want to hit that tarmac as hard as you can. A rear shock with 11 mm of travel also exists in the HiRide lineup, but isn't present on the Fybra's monocoque frame.
Since cycling is the name of the game here, the rest of Fybra is crafted to help you stay on the bike for as long as possible. You'll find water bottle and fender mounts to keep you riding far. To do so safely, integrated lighting runs through the frame and can be spotted as three LEDs underneath the seat and a 550-lumen lamp at the front. Worried about this puppy getting stolen? Don't; there's an integrated GPS tracker in store too.
All that's left to do now is find one of these in a shop somewhere, go for a test ride, and probably start calling your significant other to ask for permission to buy it. Just a little something-something to think about if you're a hardcore gravel rider.
Speaking of electricity, let's dive deeper into the electronics we can look forward to. One way to judge Pollini's seriousness about building bikes is to consider that their motor and battery systems are designed and manufactured in-house. All of it is proprietary gear crafted to offer an optimized machine. Overall, this bugger is equipped with the E-P3+ EVO e-bike system, which is comprised of a 250 W motor with the ability to squeeze out 75 Nm (55 lb-ft) of torque and a battery of 500 Wh. According to the off-shoot brand that builds these batteries, 500 Wh and 800 Wh are available. But, for the Fybra, it's the 500 Wh bugger, capable of a max range of 220 km (137 mi) on the lowest assistance level in a testing environment.
Another feature that also aids in comfort is the tires on your bike. In the case of the Fybra, up to 50 mm cross-section tires can be strapped to this thing, helping soften rides up as though you're on a mountain bike. Let's not forget the grip needed to navigate the network of roads. Still, Cipollini only recommends up to 47 mm cross-section tires to be used. Couple that with the suspension setup, and we should be looking at a comfortable and versatile all-road machine.
