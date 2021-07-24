Wald Doesn’t Care About the Upcoming BMW X7, Tunes the Current One

Saturnia Superyacht Is a $300 Million Dream With Its Own Private Port

Now, if neither of these variants will quench your power thirst, then you could aim for the hottest of them all. This would be the The upgrade package available for the current BMW X7 at the Japanese tuner has been dubbed the Wald Sports Line (guess they got tired of the Black Bison name), and can be ordered for the 35d M Sport and M50i models.Comprising of the front apron with integrated LEDs, bulkier side skirts with welcome lights, rear skirt set, and roof-mounted wing, with the mesh for the rear skirt available as an option, the kit is pretty much typical for Wald’s projects. This build also features 24-inch forged multi-piece wheels, which were made in the Land of the Rising Sun.The pictured X7 is in the 35d M Sport configuration, packing a punchy diesel engine and boasting a white finish contrasted by black accents. The Wald logo proudly sits on the left side of the tailgate.This version of the X7 is not available in the United States, but you could get the xDrive40i flavor instead, with its 335inline-six, priced from $74,900.The M50i specification, which is compatible with Wald International’s tuning pack detailed above, is on sale, however. It has an MSRP of $99,800, and uses a 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 that kicks out 523 HP.Now, if neither of these variants will quench your power thirst, then you could aim for the hottest of them all. This would be the Alpina XB7 , which sits at the top of the range with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $141,300, and lots of upgrades over the standard models. Power is supplied by a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8, massaged by Alpina themselves, which produces 612 HP, making the XB7 the unofficial X7 M.