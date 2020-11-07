VW ID.3 Pro S Needs 15 kWh for Every 62 Miles in City Traffic

The Volkswagen ID.3 has been on the market for a little while now. That means in some countries people are out and about driving them, and we should start getting the first real-world impressions probably by the end of the year.
None of the current owners of the ID.3, as far as we know at least, have embarked on an endurance ride so far. There is, however, a couple of people who have, and backed by Volkswagen itself, announced back in September the start of a 12,400 miles (20,000 km) journey across Germany. The goal: to find out what the ID.3 is really made of.
The car used for the trip is a pre-production ID.3 Pro S packing a 77 kWh battery, which should hit the market in early 2021. The vehicle and two drivers (Rainer Zietlow and Dominic Brüner) have already covered 8,700 miles (14,00 km), and the first impressions are in.
The most important thing to note is that the two reported zero major issues - there have been no fires, no malfunctions, and no accidents.
Over the distance covered so far, the duo plugged their ID.3 in more than 350 fast charging stations, and we’re told at times (quite often, it seems) the high charging capacity reached was 125 kW.
As for electricity use, the drivers say the car needed about 15 kWh for every 62 miles (100 km) while in city traffic - curiously enough, crowded cities is where the ID.3 uses the least electricity.
“For example, it’s interesting to see that we are using the least energy in city traffic, of all places, where combustion engines of conventional cars consume the most fuel,” said Zietlow.
“In our ID.301 this is 15 kWh for every 100 km. Depending on the provider, this is equivalent to electricity costs of about four euros. On average, we’re using just under 20 kWh.”
Range-wise, the car with this battery is officially rated at 341 miles (549 km), but the most the duo drove without recharging was 261 miles (420 km).
The drive across Germany continues until the beginning of December, so we’ll probably get more updates from the German carmaker and its partner drivers.
The car used for the trip is a pre-production ID.3 Pro S packing a 77 kWh battery, which should hit the market in early 2021. The vehicle and two drivers (Rainer Zietlow and Dominic Brüner) have already covered 8,700 miles (14,00 km), and the first impressions are in.
The most important thing to note is that the two reported zero major issues - there have been no fires, no malfunctions, and no accidents.
Over the distance covered so far, the duo plugged their ID.3 in more than 350 fast charging stations, and we’re told at times (quite often, it seems) the high charging capacity reached was 125 kW.
As for electricity use, the drivers say the car needed about 15 kWh for every 62 miles (100 km) while in city traffic - curiously enough, crowded cities is where the ID.3 uses the least electricity.
“For example, it’s interesting to see that we are using the least energy in city traffic, of all places, where combustion engines of conventional cars consume the most fuel,” said Zietlow.
“In our ID.301 this is 15 kWh for every 100 km. Depending on the provider, this is equivalent to electricity costs of about four euros. On average, we’re using just under 20 kWh.”
Range-wise, the car with this battery is officially rated at 341 miles (549 km), but the most the duo drove without recharging was 261 miles (420 km).
The drive across Germany continues until the beginning of December, so we’ll probably get more updates from the German carmaker and its partner drivers.