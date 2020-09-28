VW ID.3 Goes on 12K Miles Tour de Force in First Real World Test

The ID.3 is among us, and if you’re lucky enough (and living in Europe) you’ve already seen one on a road near you. Volkswagen’s game-changing electric car is the usher of a new era in the industry, as no matter the impact of efforts made by the likes of Tesla, it will take a mammoth-like VW to make EVs really stick.
Even with the 1st variant of the ID.3 already en route to customers, the Germans are still not done advertising the model. After all, a lot of the technologies that went into making this one will go into upcoming models of the ID. family, and the faster we know more about them, the better for Volkswagen's plans for the future.
The latest marketing stunt involves an ID.3, two drivers, and a tour of Germany. This should technically be the first external test of the vehicle (although it does seem to be VW-backed, the stunt is supposed to be independent), meaning two drivers will be taking the car on a two-month long journey around the home country to test the long-distance capabilities of the drivetrain.
In all, the duo made of Rainer Zietlow and Dominic Brüner will have to cover a distance of 20,000 km (12,400 miles), recharging during the trip at around 650 charging stations across Germany.
The car they’ll be using is an ID.3 Pro S packing a 77 kWh battery, and they’re kind of going to take the planned way around Germany. More specifically, we’re told The Institute of Transport Logistics (ITL) at the Technical University of Dortmund calculated the most efficient route that would cover as many areas of Germany as possible.
The on-road marathon begins on Monday, September 28 near Oberstdorf, and it will conclude west of List on Sylt two months from now. You can watch the entire adventure regularly at this link.
