Volkswagen ID.3 Electric Hatchback Reimagined With Jetta’s Sedan Body Style

Developed primarily for the European market, the ID.3 is the first-ever Volkswagen electric vehicle built upon a dedicated EV platform. MEB is how the German automaker calls the rear- and all-wheel-drive underpinnings, and given time, the Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten is going to roll out in every corner of the world.
Exclusively offered as a hatchback, the ID.3 with sedan styling like the rendering from pixel artist Kleber Silva isn’t long for the Old Continent. As a matter of fact, the three-box body style is growing out of favor with American car buyers as well.
Take Ford as a prime example. The Blue Oval sold 41 percent fewer sedans in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2019, and at the time of writing, the Fusion is no longer in production. All things considered, only Japanese and South Korean automakers still believe in this body style even though they’re aware SUVs reign supreme and pickup trucks are even more popular in the United States of America.
There’s also the matter of trunk capacity, and curiously enough, the Jetta is rated at 14.1 cubic feet or 400 liters with the rear seats upright while the ID.3 ranks second with 385 liters. It’s hard to understand why given that we’re talking about an ICE versus an EV, but the rear-axle electric motor may have something to do with it.
When all is said and done, JATO Dynamics has the best figures in regard to global demand for sedans. In 2019, the automotive business intelligence company says that automakers sold 7 percent fewer sedans, down from 20.26 to 18.8 million units spread across 54 markets. China accounts for half of worldwide sedan sales while the U.S. and Canada follow suit with 22 percent. Europe accounts for 6 percent.
From a financial standpoint, it makes little sense to expand the ID. family with a compact-sized sedan. The ID.4 that will be manufactured in the U.S. and China, on the other hand, has considerably more chances of selling more units for a greater profit.
Take Ford as a prime example. The Blue Oval sold 41 percent fewer sedans in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2019, and at the time of writing, the Fusion is no longer in production. All things considered, only Japanese and South Korean automakers still believe in this body style even though they’re aware SUVs reign supreme and pickup trucks are even more popular in the United States of America.
There’s also the matter of trunk capacity, and curiously enough, the Jetta is rated at 14.1 cubic feet or 400 liters with the rear seats upright while the ID.3 ranks second with 385 liters. It’s hard to understand why given that we’re talking about an ICE versus an EV, but the rear-axle electric motor may have something to do with it.
When all is said and done, JATO Dynamics has the best figures in regard to global demand for sedans. In 2019, the automotive business intelligence company says that automakers sold 7 percent fewer sedans, down from 20.26 to 18.8 million units spread across 54 markets. China accounts for half of worldwide sedan sales while the U.S. and Canada follow suit with 22 percent. Europe accounts for 6 percent.
From a financial standpoint, it makes little sense to expand the ID. family with a compact-sized sedan. The ID.4 that will be manufactured in the U.S. and China, on the other hand, has considerably more chances of selling more units for a greater profit.