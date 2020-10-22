Volkswagen ID.3 Gets the Full Five Stars in More Stringent EuroNCAP Crash Test

You can thank Tesla for setting the bar very high for EVs under two aspects even when compared to their fellow ICE-powered counterparts. Those two are acceleration and safety.
Battery-powered cars are notoriously safe for their occupants, and they owe this trait to a number of things. On the one hand, the most obvious one is the absence of a front-mounted (as is the case in most instances) engine and, therefore, on less thing to worry about during a frontal collision. Not only that, but it also leaves designers with the freedom to maximize the efficiency of the frontal crumple zone.
Then there's the extra rigidity conferred by having a massive battery back for the vehicle's floor. That becomes the most obvious during the side pole crash where other vehicles tend to wrap around the obstacle. Not EVs, though. They deform just enough to absorb some of the impact, but little enough so there's no risk of protruding into the cabin.
Finally, that same battery pack sitting down low gives them a low center of gravity, which makes rolling over an unlikely event. Not impossible, as some said about the Model X, but indeed only plausible under very strict circumstances.
So, with all that in mind, it's time to see how the Volkswagen ID.3 fared through EuroNCAP's new testing procedure. If you're in a hurry, then the brief answer is pretty good. Another brief answer, however, would be "not perfect". Keep reading for more details.
We've reached a point where we expect cars to pull off miracles in case of crashes. We've already seen the first whoopsies involving VW's new electric hatchback, but fortunately, they've all been on the light side. How will it cope with the inevitable more serious incidents it'll find itself mixed in? That's what the EuroNCAP tests are for.
First, the scores. The ID.3 got an 87% adult occupant rating, 89% for child occupants, 71% for vulnerable road users, and an 88% score for safety assist. Is that great, good, decent, or bad? Well, since it's only the second car to go through EuroNCAP's more rigurous testing procedure, we only have one reference, and it's an ICE car from a different segment: the Toyota Yaris. Not very relevant.
The independent testing body's description of the ID.3's performance makes it sound as if it's a mixed bag, but predominantly good. As far as the adult occupants are concerned, the only real issues came from the "mobile progressive deformable barrier" and the side pole tests, with the driver receiving just marginal chest protection in both cases. Also, the "far-side excursion" test revealed the driver's head would end up in a dangerous area.
Other than that, child protection is good across the line, and the ID.3's safety assistance systems have also been deemed efficient by EuroNCAP's testing procedures. To sum it up, it doesn't sound like a stellar result for Volkswagen's all-important EV, but we guess the important thing is it's definitely a safe car.
