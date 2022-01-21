VW ID. BUZZ Is Heading to Barcelona for Its First Media Test Drive

Volkswagen has already announced when the ID. BUZZ will have its world premiere: on March 9, 2022. Everything points to a U.S. presentation, so the company may be trying to please European customers and journalists with an early taste of the electric van. It will happen in Barcelona next week, and the prototypes are heading there from the Hanover plant – or so says the tweet below.
Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge will probably send more vehicles to the Covered Drive, as it is already calling the event. These two making their way by themselves instead of in a car carrier trailer are probably just a marketing effort to bring attention to the new MEB product. Depending on how many journalists are heading to Barcelona next week, there will be plenty more ID. BUZZ units on Spanish soil.
We were not invited to it (yet), so we will ask our readers in the countries that these prototypes will cross to pay careful attention to the roads. Google Maps shows three different routes the two covered electric vans can take. All of them cross Germany, France, Andorra, and Spain. Switzerland is the only other country that may see the ID. BUZZ prototypes if Volkswagen decides to travel there as well.
That said, we would like to ask our readers that can take pictures of the prototypes heading to Barcelona to do so and share them with us. Please only do so with the help of a passenger if you happen to be driving. It will probably be easier to take pictures when they stop to charge. We bet they will do so at Ionity stations along the way. That will be a way to show how EV road trips are perfectly feasible nowadays.
Apart from the appearance of the ID. BUZZ – which is pretty close to that of the concept car – we have very little information about the new MEB product. Despite that, the fact that it is made over a known architecture gives us some tips that may be confirmed by next week’s event.
Expect the ID. BUZZ to present the largest battery pack offered in MEB vehicles. It is the 77-kWh unit, which actually has an 82-kWh total capacity. Volkswagen preferred to play safe with these battery packs and gave them a 5 kWh buffering to preserve them as much as possible. Even with that precaution, an ID.3 caught fire on August 14, 2021, in Groningen, in the Netherlands. Volkswagen is still investigating the reasons for that. MEB products use LG Energy Solution batteries, the same supplier for the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.
