Volkswagen CEO Announces Official Reveal Date for ID. BUZZ

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

Tweeting in English and using the American way to write a date reinforces our bet about where the presentation will take place: the U.S. Apart from the Hanover plant, in Germany, Volkswagen will also manufacture the ID. BUZZ in Chattanooga. With the American market as its primary target, showing the electric van there first makes perfect sense.The ID. BUZZ is another product of the MEB platform. If it preserves the concept vehicle’s exact measures, it will be quite a long vehicle, with a 4.94 meters (194.5 inches) length. It may be even longer, especially if the ID. California derivative is to offer more room than the conventional ID. BUZZ.The problem with being longer than 5 meters will be fitting a massive battery pack to it. The biggest one Volkwagen offers today is the 77-unit of usable capacity (82-kWh total). The ID.4 and the ID.5 already present it. It may be the case that the ID. BUZZ premieres a larger battery pack, which may also be used by the Aero B – Volkswagen electric sedan over the MEB.We presented a while ago how the production ID. BUZZ should be thanks to the work of Bernhard Reichel. Herbert Diess’s sketch on Twitter shows the rendering artist was on the right track with his rendering. It also confirms that the new electric van – at least in what refers to style – is a worthy scion to the original VW Bus. We’ll soon know if it also drives as well as the old-timer: the wheels on each of its corners made many people have fun with it when they were brave enough to accelerate it more than they should.