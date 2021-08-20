VW ID.3 Burns to the Ground in the Netherlands: Cause Is Still Unknown

Of all the electric vehicles on the market so far, the VW ID.3 was one of the few that did not present any fire episode. That ended on August 14 when one of these EVs burned to the ground in Groningen, in the Netherlands.
The Meternieuws YouTube channel video description states the owner of this ID.3 had just disconnected her car from a public charger. After she placed her 3-year-old son in the car and moved to the driver’s seat, she noticed smoke coming underneath it. We discovered that the ID.3 owner was Mariska Steenmeijer-Van Nijen thanks to RTV Noord.
The Dutch article also revealed that she had left her car charging overnight. Luckily, the ID.3 owner had time to take her 3-year-old son from the vehicle before the flames started to erupt. Despite her quickly warning the firefighters, they did not have time to save the car, which was destroyed by the blaze.
A white first-generation Nissan Leaf that was charging right behind the Volkswagen seemed to have been lightly affected. However, the firefighters had to open its bonnet and throw water inside that compartment. We have no idea if the Nissan can still be repaired.
There’s no word on any of the previous sources about fire investigations. We have contacted Volkswagen to ask about that and will try to get in touch with the Groningen police to learn more about the incident.
So far, it seems that the fire started due to a thermal runaway issue with the battery pack. If you are wondering who the battery supplier for the Volkswagen ID.3 is, you may not be surprised to discover that LGES (LG Energy Solution) is the company manufacturing them. The components are made in Poland and shipped to Brunswick, where Volkswagen Group Components assembles the battery pack and sends it to the Zwickau plant.
Although it is early to say the batteries are to blame, LG Energy Solution is connected with two famous cases of battery fires. The South Korean is also the supplier for the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. Both EVs are now experiencing massive battery pack recalls.
