Volkswagen Will Have an ID. California: Electric Campervan, Anyone?

Most Volkswagen fans are really anxious about 2022. That will be the year in which the company will reveal its first nostalgic electric vehicle, the ID. BUZZ. Unexpectedly, Volkswagen anticipated today the name of another car based on the electric van: ID. California.
The announcement happened after the German carmaker talked about the Planning Round 70, another step in its NEW Auto electrification plans. Volkswagen mentioned other factories that will go fully electric, and when it spoke about Hanover, it said it would manufacture the ID. California.
If that made you think this could be the production name for the ID. BUZZ, that is not the case. Volkswagen said that Hanover would make the ID. California, the MOIA autonomous-driving shuttles (based on the electric van), and the ID. BUZZ AD. In Volkswagen’s own words, they will be two different cars.
American websites are already betting on an electric campervan, the shape in which the original VW Bus made its fame in the U.S. in the 1960s and, more specifically, in California. It will not be as roomy as modern campervans, but the possible 4.94 meters (194.5 inches) of length will make it one of the biggest MEB products around.
Apart from being produced in Hanover, the ID. California and the ID. BUZZ AD (whatever AD means) will also be made in Chattanooga starting in 2022. Volkswagen’s primary market for the electric van and its derivatives will be the U.S.
However, the German carmaker concentrated on its European factories when discussing Planning Round 70. According to it, Wolfsburg will produce the ID.3 starting in 2023 with components made in Zwickau. In 2024, it should make the electric hatchback without external help.
Wolfsburg will also take care of Project Trinity starting in 2026. As we already said, the company is considering an entirely new factory in Wolfsburg for this future flat vehicle focused on energy efficiency.
Hanover will handle other vehicles apart from the ID. California and its siblings. It will be in charge of the Artemis project, Audi’s version of the Project Trinity. It will also build the body of a new Bentley vehicle that was not yet disclosed.
In Leipzig, Porsche will produce two more vehicles based on the PPE platform, the same one over which the Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo, and Audi e-tron GT are made. In Neckarsulm, Audi will make the E6, possibly the electric version of the A6, anticipated by the A6 e-tron Concept. Predicted to arrive by 2024, it should also use the PPE platform. The SSP (Scalable System Platform) will only arrive with the Artemis project in 2025.
Volkswagen also said that its Brussels plant will manufacture the Q8 e-tron for Audi and that Pamplona and Martorell may respectively make e-SUVs and compact electric vehicles if the Spanish government is generous enough with the Volkswagen Group.
If that made you think this could be the production name for the ID. BUZZ, that is not the case. Volkswagen said that Hanover would make the ID. California, the MOIA autonomous-driving shuttles (based on the electric van), and the ID. BUZZ AD. In Volkswagen’s own words, they will be two different cars.
American websites are already betting on an electric campervan, the shape in which the original VW Bus made its fame in the U.S. in the 1960s and, more specifically, in California. It will not be as roomy as modern campervans, but the possible 4.94 meters (194.5 inches) of length will make it one of the biggest MEB products around.
Apart from being produced in Hanover, the ID. California and the ID. BUZZ AD (whatever AD means) will also be made in Chattanooga starting in 2022. Volkswagen’s primary market for the electric van and its derivatives will be the U.S.
However, the German carmaker concentrated on its European factories when discussing Planning Round 70. According to it, Wolfsburg will produce the ID.3 starting in 2023 with components made in Zwickau. In 2024, it should make the electric hatchback without external help.
Wolfsburg will also take care of Project Trinity starting in 2026. As we already said, the company is considering an entirely new factory in Wolfsburg for this future flat vehicle focused on energy efficiency.
Hanover will handle other vehicles apart from the ID. California and its siblings. It will be in charge of the Artemis project, Audi’s version of the Project Trinity. It will also build the body of a new Bentley vehicle that was not yet disclosed.
In Leipzig, Porsche will produce two more vehicles based on the PPE platform, the same one over which the Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo, and Audi e-tron GT are made. In Neckarsulm, Audi will make the E6, possibly the electric version of the A6, anticipated by the A6 e-tron Concept. Predicted to arrive by 2024, it should also use the PPE platform. The SSP (Scalable System Platform) will only arrive with the Artemis project in 2025.
Volkswagen also said that its Brussels plant will manufacture the Q8 e-tron for Audi and that Pamplona and Martorell may respectively make e-SUVs and compact electric vehicles if the Spanish government is generous enough with the Volkswagen Group.