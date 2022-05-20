VW ID. Buzz Forms Alliance with Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Show, Ewan McGregor a VW Employee

Here’s an unlikely partnership for you – Volkswagen and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show, streaming to a device near you on May 27, 2022. Not only that, but the show’s star, Ewan McGregor has just signed on as brand ambassador for the German carmaker.
The two companies are launching a campaign featuring customized advert made in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. The ad places the ID. Buzz together with some familiar Star Wars characters, not to mention McGregor himself.
According to VW, the emotional connection felt by car enthusiasts for the launch of the ID. Buzz is similar to what fans across the world feel regarding the return of this iconic Jedi Master, although knowing what the Star Wars universe means to tens of millions of fans across the world, we wouldn’t necessarily agree with V-Dub on this one.
“We are uniting two strong global brands in this collaboration and generations of fans who grew up with their respective icons. We are really thrilled with this unique joint creative collaboration. Ewan McGregor is our perfect match as an avid fan of Volkswagen since his childhood, and daily driver and collector of Volkswagen cars,” said VW sales, marketing and after sales board member, Klaus Zellmer.
“I welcome Ewan as our newest brand ambassador as he perfectly connects our fascinating past with our drive for a carbon neutral future,” he goes on to add.
This team-up kicks off with a funny spot in which R2-D2 and C-3PO “see” the ID. Buzz for the first time on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s safe to say the pair came away very impressed, even though the encounter was cut short by McGregor climbing behind the wheel of the ID. Buzz and leaving the studio.
“I have been a Volkswagen enthusiast for all my life,” said the actor. “Since I had my first Volkswagen, when I was 16 years old. And I have collected them ever since.”
“The ID. Buzz has really got character. That is unusual for a new car and it puts a smile on my face. I think it is a really happy car.”
