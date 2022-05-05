Choose Your Big Rig Star Wars Day Side Carefully, and May the 4th Be With You!

So, although we live in a galaxy far, far away from the place where George Lucas’ imagination has taken us with the legendary Star Wars saga, that does not mean we should not hope that May the Fourth be with us. Or was it, “may the force be with you?”
Well, it does not matter too much anymore, as since the late 1970s we have been willingly observing the informal Star Wars Day in the quirkiest ways possible. And just to show that Star Wars cosplay and many other related activities are not geeky, here are virtual automotive artists and bigtime, outrageously cool aftermarket outlets joining forces to celebrate by asking “which side of the truck are you?”
Everyone remotely interested in the American car customization culture has probably at least heard about the good folks over at West Coast Customs. They love playing the aftermarket game on virtually anything, from blacked-out, lifted Jeeps to bespoke Mustangs, and from shiny classics to futuristic EVs. They also dabble with everything in between, including flower-power trucks for legendary socialites like Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
And, probably, it all comes down to the imagination of their Head Designer, Musa Rio Tjahjono. Better known as musartwork across the virtual realm of automotive pixel masters, he is never afraid to stand out in a crowd, exit his comfort zone, or show us his JDM passion. However, this time around, his social media reel only contained a direct “May the 4th be with you” CGI pun upon that one time when “the Rebellion got a hold of an Imperial Tie fighter.”
That was odd, no automotive shenanigans for us, today? No worries, he probably got us covered on the official West Coast Customs account where the aftermarket outlet was worried to find out on “which side of the truck” we were. It depends, as someone quickly said in the comments because no one in this real world can only be lightness or darkness. Alas, over across the digital realm, we would be all over this Class 8 big rig if the Star Wars livery ever had the chance to become a reality…
