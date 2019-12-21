VW Beetle Sedan Is Part Bentley Flying Spur, Part Luxury Joke

With the way the auto industry is changing, we can't imagine a world in which Volkswagen ever brings back the Beetle. But this is one of the most iconic shapes ever, and people will always look to it for inspiration.
South America, where it's known as the "Fusca," will always have a special place in its heart for this model. Without selling locally-made Beetles there, Volkswagen probably wouldn't be the company it is today, but that didn't stop them from retiring it.
To be honest, the current Beetle is nothing like the original; it's designed as a lifestyle choice, a sort of alternative to a Cooler S hatch. We never really understood why the Bug failed where MINI succeeded, as it was roomier and just as iconic.
Regardless, the Beetle has only been dead for a short while, but people are already looking for ways to bring it back. People like Kleber Silva, who rendered this "Fusca Limousine."
In case you didn't recognize the features already, the back end belongs to the new Bentley Flying Spur, one of the ultimate expressions of luxury. It's kind of funny to see Beetle features on that car, but at least both the Beetle and Bentley share the letter B and love for chrome trim.
Those Beetle wheels are just the bee's knees if you ask us. They look good on a Polo and probably any other car that can take them. The hard part of this rendering must have been changing the graphics of the taillights like that.
So, do you think a Beetle would work better as a sedan? We doubt it, as pretty much every 3-door car fails if it's not super-exciting and rear-wheel-drive. Volkswagen once made a mid-engined sports car prototype called the BlueSport, which would have worked far better as a Beetle. We're not going to talk about the fact that it was a TDI diesel.
The only chance for it is an all-electric car, maybe a sporty one. But we'd rather see that job given to the Scirocco. And anyway, profits on EVs are so tight that a 2-door might not work. I mean, they're turning the Audi TT into the "eTTron" crossover.
