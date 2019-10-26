Audi TT to Be Replaced by eTTron 4.35-Meter MEB Crossover

There's no use crying over spilled milk. Audi is done with the TT coupe/roadster. Sure, it might still be selling, but the numbers are nowhere near high enough to justify developing another generation.
The classic first-generation TT is now being rediscovered by a new generation of petrolheads. But much like the original was a posh car derived from VW's Golf platform, so too can the new TT be a cool version of the ID.3.
Audi has been pondering the future of the TT since 2014, which all the crazy concepts started coming out. The former head of the brand Rupert Stadler wanted a Sportback, and we even got a semi-sexy concept to rival the CLA. But much like Lamborghini decided for the Urus over the Estoque, so too will the TT become a crossover.
And get this: according to Auto Express, there's something known internally as the eTTron, a play on the e-tron and TT names. Obviously, it's just the nickname of the project, but we're hoping the old name will be kept, unlike what Volkswagen did with the CC-to-Arteon transition.
Fleshing out this story are a number of small technical details. The eTTron would obviously be based on the MEB platform, which usually puts the primary electric motor at the back and can be filled with lots of batteries. The mode cars they can sell based on this setup, the higher the chances it will be profitable.
But don't Audi want to make other cars based on the MEB? Yes, it's not officially confirmed, buy the Q4, Q4 e-tron and a sedan should debut early next decade. And to set itself apart, the eTTron will be quite small, about 4.35 meters long. That's about 12-13cm less than the current Q3 and about the size of the ID.3. So it's made in the spirit of the original TT, even though it's longer than before and probably has four doors.
Given what the platform offers, you can expect exactly 150, 204 and 306 horsepower, the latter being the dual-motor setup. As for the range, the ID.3 is about the same length and can take up to 78 kw of battery for up to 340 miles or about 550 km.
