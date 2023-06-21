Volvo's Medium-Duty Electric Trucks Get New Batteries, Better Range

Although personal transportation is steadily going electric, it's also worth looking at other industries where electrification could be beneficial. Take the haulage industry, for instance. Although the current infrastructure can't support the full-on electrification of trucks, there are some areas where using EVs might be worth it. One of the major manufacturers that have adopted truck electrification is Volvo. The brand introduced new, more powerful batteries for its medium-duty electric trucks.

6 photos Photo: Volvo Trucks