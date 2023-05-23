Kia EV9 Can Power an Entire Building, It's a Virtual Power Plant

The new electrification trend in the automotive industry is about making mobility more sustainable. But besides that, brands are also keeping convenience in mind. For instance, Kia is introducing a suite of smart technologies with the goal of making EV mobility more accessible and efficient than ever.
Kia's EV9 is a first in many regards – for instance, it's the first model to showcase the brand's shift to more sustainable design. It's also the first to feature Kia Connect, Kia Charge, and Kia Smart Charging, meaning it supports V1G (Automated Unidirectional Smart Charging), V2G (vehicle-to-grid), and V2H/B (Vehicle-to-home/Vehicle-to-Building).
The automaker's technology strategy aims to develop seamless and straightforward connectivity via integrated networks. Kia Connect maintains an "always-on" connection between Kia servers, data providers, and the vehicle. The data is utilized to display real-time updates and info to drivers through the Connected Car Cloud. Some of the advantages include predicting vehicle maintenance and enabling efficient management of fleets.
Kia customers can access the Kia Connect Store via the Kia Connect app, where they will find various upgrades and updates for their cars. The EV9 is the first model to boast connectivity to the Kia Connect Store. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with the Connecter Car Navigation Cockpit (CCNC), which features dual-band GPS, allowing for enhanced location accuracy.
The system benefits from constant over-the-air updates, implementing the latest maps, interfaces, and software improvements. Moreover, the EV9 has the EV Route Planner feature, which helps customers discover the best charging points based on their destination and the vehicle battery.
Kia's global strategy is to make charging as convenient as possible, regardless of where it takes place; the Kia Charge app enables customers to access a vast charging network. For instance, there are more than half a million charging points in 28 countries in Europe, with more regularly added.
But perhaps the most exciting and potentially industry-changing feature is Kia Smart Charging. Bidirectional charging means that energy flows both in and out, allowing for the V1G, V2L, and V2G.
The V2L feature was introduced in the EV6 but is now available as standard on the EV9. Customers can power 110 V/ 22 V appliances using their EV9 by simply plugging the cable into the EV charging port – they can essentially use the vehicle as a massive battery.
The V2B and V2H features open up a vast horizon of charging opportunities, as the EV9 can be used to power a home or an entire building. And it's not just for a few hours – in fact, Kia says a fully charged EV9 with a 99.8 kWh battery could power a household. And lastly, V2G means that energy can be transferred directly into the grid.
The energy industry can benefit from a feature like V2G. For example, the infrastructure renewable power levels constantly fluctuate, with a lower output when the sun isn't shining, or the wind isn't blowing. Energy can be stored in vehicles and fed back into the power grid to stabilize it. This, in turn, can translate into a reduced electricity cost for the customer, so it's a win-win situation. You could go even further and use a large number of EVs as virtual power plants.
Kia is significantly emphasizing electrification, connectivity, and sustainability – the brand plans to launch 15 EVs by 2027 and continue to redefine mobility.
The automaker's technology strategy aims to develop seamless and straightforward connectivity via integrated networks. Kia Connect maintains an "always-on" connection between Kia servers, data providers, and the vehicle. The data is utilized to display real-time updates and info to drivers through the Connected Car Cloud. Some of the advantages include predicting vehicle maintenance and enabling efficient management of fleets.
Kia customers can access the Kia Connect Store via the Kia Connect app, where they will find various upgrades and updates for their cars. The EV9 is the first model to boast connectivity to the Kia Connect Store. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with the Connecter Car Navigation Cockpit (CCNC), which features dual-band GPS, allowing for enhanced location accuracy.
The system benefits from constant over-the-air updates, implementing the latest maps, interfaces, and software improvements. Moreover, the EV9 has the EV Route Planner feature, which helps customers discover the best charging points based on their destination and the vehicle battery.
Kia's global strategy is to make charging as convenient as possible, regardless of where it takes place; the Kia Charge app enables customers to access a vast charging network. For instance, there are more than half a million charging points in 28 countries in Europe, with more regularly added.
But perhaps the most exciting and potentially industry-changing feature is Kia Smart Charging. Bidirectional charging means that energy flows both in and out, allowing for the V1G, V2L, and V2G.
The V2L feature was introduced in the EV6 but is now available as standard on the EV9. Customers can power 110 V/ 22 V appliances using their EV9 by simply plugging the cable into the EV charging port – they can essentially use the vehicle as a massive battery.
The V2B and V2H features open up a vast horizon of charging opportunities, as the EV9 can be used to power a home or an entire building. And it's not just for a few hours – in fact, Kia says a fully charged EV9 with a 99.8 kWh battery could power a household. And lastly, V2G means that energy can be transferred directly into the grid.
The energy industry can benefit from a feature like V2G. For example, the infrastructure renewable power levels constantly fluctuate, with a lower output when the sun isn't shining, or the wind isn't blowing. Energy can be stored in vehicles and fed back into the power grid to stabilize it. This, in turn, can translate into a reduced electricity cost for the customer, so it's a win-win situation. You could go even further and use a large number of EVs as virtual power plants.
Kia is significantly emphasizing electrification, connectivity, and sustainability – the brand plans to launch 15 EVs by 2027 and continue to redefine mobility.