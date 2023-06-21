Harley-Davidson Korrida Is a Three-Wheeler Limo With No Roof

I don't know about you, but I personally never witnessed a Harley-Davidson Tri Glide passing me by on the street. In fact, if I really think about it, I've never seen this kind of motorcycle-derived three-wheeler outside the dealerships' lots. Yet it does exist, and for the rather limited fanbase it has, the trike is just what the doctor prescribed.
Harley-Davidson gave birth to the Tri Glide in 2009, and some say it can trace its roots back to the Servi-Car the Milwaukee company was making for the better part of last century. In some respects, it does, but in the ways that matter, the vehicle is nothing more than an Electra Glide on three wheels.
Presently one of three trike models offered by the Americans, alongside the Freewheeler and Road Glide 3, the Tri Glide still is an exotic sight in stock form. And it's undoubtedly so in customized guise, not only because that's something that rarely happens, but because custom work adds a lot to the flavor of uniqueness already built into these machines.
Not many shops try their hand at customizing Harley three-wheelers, but the Poles from Nine Hills are part of that select group. These guys have at least two Tri Glide-based builds in their portfolio. We've already talked about one of them, called Salamandra, and now it's time for the second. Enter the Korrida.
Korrida is based on a 2018 Tri Glide and was put together as per the requirements of its owner. The whole point of the build was to make the base machine look more luxurious, almost limo-like, if you ask me, and more imposing. That was achieved mostly through visual tricks, while also dressing the ride in a paint job that's not easy to forget.
The first thing one notices when looking at the thing is the wealth of the red-stitched leather that has been generously deployed on the seats. Then the absence of chrome, otherwise quite present on the stock Tri Glide, hits you. The body elements of the trike were mostly kept, only they are now painted in black and red with a touch of airbrushing.
The most important upgrade on the Korrida seems to be the replacement of the stock air filter and exhaust with hardware made by Roland Sands and Rinehart, respectively,
Not many other changes were made, but things like the fitting of LED lights up front and aftermarket turn signals at the rear come across as bits of fine touches. A bunch of covers carefully placed where they're needed round up the modifications.
The end result? A kind of build that's so exotic we wouldn't mind seeing more of.
We are not told how much the Harley-Davidson Korrida is worth, but for reference you can get a brand new Tri Glide off the Harley shelf for $36,499.
Presently one of three trike models offered by the Americans, alongside the Freewheeler and Road Glide 3, the Tri Glide still is an exotic sight in stock form. And it's undoubtedly so in customized guise, not only because that's something that rarely happens, but because custom work adds a lot to the flavor of uniqueness already built into these machines.
Not many shops try their hand at customizing Harley three-wheelers, but the Poles from Nine Hills are part of that select group. These guys have at least two Tri Glide-based builds in their portfolio. We've already talked about one of them, called Salamandra, and now it's time for the second. Enter the Korrida.
Korrida is based on a 2018 Tri Glide and was put together as per the requirements of its owner. The whole point of the build was to make the base machine look more luxurious, almost limo-like, if you ask me, and more imposing. That was achieved mostly through visual tricks, while also dressing the ride in a paint job that's not easy to forget.
The first thing one notices when looking at the thing is the wealth of the red-stitched leather that has been generously deployed on the seats. Then the absence of chrome, otherwise quite present on the stock Tri Glide, hits you. The body elements of the trike were mostly kept, only they are now painted in black and red with a touch of airbrushing.
The most important upgrade on the Korrida seems to be the replacement of the stock air filter and exhaust with hardware made by Roland Sands and Rinehart, respectively,
Not many other changes were made, but things like the fitting of LED lights up front and aftermarket turn signals at the rear come across as bits of fine touches. A bunch of covers carefully placed where they're needed round up the modifications.
The end result? A kind of build that's so exotic we wouldn't mind seeing more of.
We are not told how much the Harley-Davidson Korrida is worth, but for reference you can get a brand new Tri Glide off the Harley shelf for $36,499.