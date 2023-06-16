Harley-Davidson Seven Up Is as Tasty as the Lemon-Lime Drink Many of Us Love

Every now and then our search for custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles brings to light some very interesting projects from all over the world. I personally am a real sucker for the ones based on models that are no longer in production because, let's face it, their absence from the market in new, stock form adds a bit of flavor of uniqueness to the entire re-made version. Pair that with looks like no other, and you're left with something truly amazing.
I find the Harley-Davidson Seven Up we have here to meet all of the above criteria. First up, it's very interesting because, unlike other builds of its kind, it doesn't go to extremes in terms of modifications, yet it still manages to look apart.
Secondly, it's based on something Harley no longer makes, the FXDR. Killed on the altar of the Rewire strategy not long ago, it still pops into the news every now and then thanks to garages and riders who don't seem ready to let it go just yet.
And thirdly, it's wrapped in a color scheme that's bound to catch the eye, and it's named after a lemon-lime-flavored soft drink many of us love.
The Harley-Davidson Seven Up is an FXDR of an undisclosed model year, handled and twisted into a custom ride by Switzerland-based garage Bundnerbike. It is described by these guys as a "completely rebuilt model" with a "completely new, elegant curved frame," an enhanced Milwaukee-made ride that doesn't need to go overboard to be interesting and worthy of its 15 minutes of fame here on autoevolution.
Still propped on the original wheels, now backed by an air suspension system, the Seven Up has been the subject of a complete rear conversion that included the fitting of a fender with integrated LED lamps and the relocation of the number plate holder to one side.
Up on the front the garage fitted a stretched fuel tank to give the FXDR a new horizontal line, while a significantly lowered seat than stock can be seen further back.
The engine is the bike's original one, but it does rock accessories of the aftermarket kind, including the twin-pipe exhaust system made by specialist Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde that is perfectly integrated into the left-side view of the two-wheeler.
When the mechanical modifications were complete, Bundnerbike wrapped the entire thing in a combination of blue and orange that is somehow reminiscent of the Gulf livery we get so much of in the automotive industry. In this application, the color play looks simply stunning.
The Swiss shop gives us no indication of how much the Harley-Davidson Seven Up cost to make, but when did that ever stop us from enjoying a well-crafted build?
