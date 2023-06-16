Harley-Davidson Seven Up Is as Tasty as the Lemon-Lime Drink Many of Us Love

Every now and then our search for custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles brings to light some very interesting projects from all over the world. I personally am a real sucker for the ones based on models that are no longer in production because, let's face it, their absence from the market in new, stock form adds a bit of flavor of uniqueness to the entire re-made version. Pair that with looks like no other, and you're left with something truly amazing.

21 photos Photo: Bundnerbike