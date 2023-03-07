The Harley-Davidson GT-6 Is the Latest Entry in a Very Special FXDR Family

There are more custom Harley-Davidson shops out there than we can ever dream of uncovering, and that’s clearly a shame, as the world will probably never get to know some amazing two-wheeled wonders. But the absence of these custom crews from under the public spotlight is more than made up for by some of the ones we do know. And from this admittedly small bunch, one name stands out perhaps the most: Thunderbike.

54 photos Photo: Thunderbike