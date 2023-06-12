Harley-Davidson Dominator Is a Classic Take on a Type of V-Rod We All Miss

Back in the early 2000s, American bike maker Harley-Davidson decided it was time to take on the Japanese giants of the muscle motorcycle scene. It did so by releasing into the wild something called the V-twin racing street custom (VRSC).
The world would get to know (and quite well, for that matter) this family of motorcycles as the V-Rod. Rocking in their frame a type of engine developed together with one of the most important names of the auto industry, Porsche, V-Rods stayed in production for almost two decades.
As it's natural for a vehicle made for such a long time, there were several kinds of V-Rods produced over the years, as the Milwaukee company tried to expand its reach as much as possible in the muscle bike segment. The first was something called the VRSCA V-Rod, and the most extreme was the Destroyer, a non-street legal machine meant for the drag strip that managed to speed over a quarter mile at 200 mph (322 kph) in a little over 6.8 seconds.
For non-racing riders though, one of the most appreciated kinds of V-Rod was the Night Rod. In production for a decade, between 2007 and 2017 (in Special guise), it eventually brought to the table a 125 hp version of Revolution engine.
Perhaps more than any other bike of its kind this bike quickly became a favorite of custom garages across the world, with possibly hundreds of them being reimagined in all sorts of ways by more or less talented hands. This only goes to show how much of an impact the motorcycle had, while the fact these bikes are still in the news is testimony to how much they are missed.
Today's Night Rod treat comes in the form of the Dominator. That's the post-conversion name given to a 2012 Night Rod by Poland-based Nine Hills, one that by the looks of it fits it like a glove.
In the purest Nine Hills style we don't get all that many details about what was done to the two-wheeler. Wrapped in black, the best color choice for V-Rods, the bike still sits on wheels in the original design, only with the one at the rear taken to a width of 300 mm for a bigger visual impact.
Custom fenders were fitted front and rear, and in between them a reshaped fuel tank and an aftermarket carbon seat can be seen. The entire bike was propped on an Arnott air suspension system.
The engine is most likely the one Harley originally fitted in there, but a third-party exhaust system, wearing the Akrapovic logo, can be seen on the ride side of the frame.
We are not told the cost of the build, but for the truly passionate V-Rod fans that probably matters little.
