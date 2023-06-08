Skyline OS Is All About a Huge Touchscreen No Harley-Davidson Has Ever Seen Before

As it unveiled the two new stars of the CVO lineup for the 2023 model year, bike maker Harley-Davidson also let loose a wealth of info on how technologically advanced the Street and Road Glides in this configuration will be. And I'm not talking about the bikes' powertrain and capabilities (we've already covered that) but about the infotainment system installed onto them.
Both motorcycles will make use of something the company describes as "an all-new suite of infotainment technology." It's all centered on an operating system called Skyline. Not much is known about Skyline itself, but we have plenty of details on what it enables for the two CVO machines, and you can read all about that in the lines below.
First up, the system is centered on a 12.3-inch TFT touch screen, the "most tech-forward display ever offered for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle." It's also 90 percent larger than what the BOOM! Box GTS had to offer on previous CVO models. Another way to measure the difference is that this thing offers 400 percent more screen area than before.
Coated with anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint materials, the TFT replaces on these two bikes all the analog instrumentation but also many of the switches that usually sit before the rider. Rain or another natural element accidentally falling on the touchscreen will not command it to do anything, and the touch function works when gloves are used as well.
The TFT can be customized to show one of three screens, Cruise, Sport and Tour. Depending on the choice, digital dials like the speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, engine temperature, but also a map with turn-by-turn instructions from iPhones are shown. A high contrast mode and the option to choose what widgets to be displayed on the screen are also included.
The two bikes come with a voice recognition function that according to Harley is more conversational than based on fixed prompts. Exact details on its capabilities were not provided, but we're told a request along the lines "Find me a gas station" will automatically start a search in the embedded navigation app.
What's important is that the system allows functionalities not available before without the rider installing a separate app on the smartphone. In simple terms, the system can mirror Android and Apple devices. Well, sort of...
When it comes to iPhones, the tech is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, but not the same can be said about Android Auto. In this case, projection is not possible (it's not yet clear if and when it will be), but the system can play music and calls from the phone. To help with that, Harley will ship both bikes complete with a wireless headset.
The Skyline system is capable of supporting a Wi-Fi connection with the rider's device, allowing access to info about weather and navigation. Separately, the wireless receiver (Bluetooth-based) for the headset is built into the bike, meaning no separate module is required.
Aside from smartphone compatibility, the Skyline can integrate HomeLink on the North American market to pair the bike with up to three garage doors.
Separately from the Skyline itself, the two CVO machines come with specially designed storage compartments. Located on either side of the inner fairing, it's here where riders can place their phones and protect them from the elements by means of a press-to-open door. A USB port can also be found in the right-side storage compartment, which is ten inches wide by eight inches deep (25 by 20 cm).
Given how with two-wheelers of this kind a sound system is almost mandatory, Harley-Davidson fitted the two Glides with a Rockford Fosgate Stage II system (Stage III is available as an option). It comprises 3-way 150 watts speakers both at the front, in the fairing, and also at the rear, in the saddlebags. A 500-watt amplifier is also on deck.
The system can play back music from smartphone apps, but also from HD radio and AM/FM/DAB. The bikes no longer use the whip antenna for this, but one installed inside the fairing. To find the proper sound setting, EQ curves can be selected through the TFT screen.
By pairing all of the above with a brand new variant of the Milwaukee-Eight engine, Harley may be on to something on the motorcycle market this year. So confident is the company of that it decided pricing the 2023 CVO Street Glide and 2023 CVO Road Glide should start at $42,999. We are expecting the bikes to become available for purchase as soon as next month.
Speaking of navigation, Harley offers for the Street Glide and Road Glide in CVO guise three years of free map updates. The routes configured through the bike maker's Ride Planner website can be transferred to the bike's OS as well.
Aside from mirroring smartphones, Skyline also allows the rider to access the ECU programming. This makes it easier to install aftermarket accessories, including extra lights, the above-mentioned HomeLink, or heated grips. That's a major step forward from how things were done before, with riders having the take their bikes in at authorized dealers for the same procedures.
