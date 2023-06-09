Harley-Davidson Daredevil Wears the Colors of a Record-Setting Jumper

About a week ago our journey through the world of customized Harley-Davidson motorcycles brought us face-to-face with something called the Evel Knievel. As the nickname implies, we were talking about a motorcycle built as a tribute to the king of insane stunts.
Evel Knievel was (and perhaps will forever be) the most important name in the death-defying entertainment business. So good the man was at his job back in his glory days that not only did he perform over 75 ramp-to-ramp jumps, but he has also been included in the Motorcycle Hall of Fame.
The American became famous not only in his home country, but abroad as well, for the stunts he performed using motorcycles. The most famous one he used was a Harley-Davidson XR750, which he rode between 1970 and 1976. It is with this bike that Evel Knievel set the world record for flying over no less than 19 cars, an achievement that stood unchallenged for the next 27 years (it was eventually broken by Bubba Blackwell, who used another XR750 to jump over 20 cars).
Given how the XR750 disappeared from the main scene of motorcycling long ago, tributes to both the bike and the stuntman are being made using whatever models are available. For Spanish crew Lord Drake, that would be the Sportster for the bike we presented last week.
The same two-wheeler (of a 2005 model year) formed the basis for another Evel Knievel tribute, the bike you're looking at now. This one is simply called Daredevil, and was inspired not by some exploit of the American, but by the helmet and cape he wore during his dealings.
Built in scrambler style, the bike rides on custom wheels, sized 21 inches up front and 18 inches at the rear, and both are fitted with off-road tires. Custom metal fenders are draped over both of them.
Because it was imagined as a ride that could easily ride over the rough terrain of some stunt arena, the bike was also fitted with an air suspension system.
The frame has been subject to some minor modifications for it to be able to sustain a custom, peanut-shaped fuel tank, and an in-house created seat. A number of other elements, including the odometer, headlight, grips, and footrests, have been modified.
Inside the frame, the original engine sits, upgraded only through the fitting on an aftermarket air filter on the air intake out and a Vance & Hines 2-in-1 exhaust at the other. A conversion to chain transmission was made as well.
The Harley-Davidson Daredevil, or the Harley-Daredevil as Lord Drake also calls the build, has been put together for a Belgium-based customer. We are not given any indication to the cost of the project.
The American became famous not only in his home country, but abroad as well, for the stunts he performed using motorcycles. The most famous one he used was a Harley-Davidson XR750, which he rode between 1970 and 1976. It is with this bike that Evel Knievel set the world record for flying over no less than 19 cars, an achievement that stood unchallenged for the next 27 years (it was eventually broken by Bubba Blackwell, who used another XR750 to jump over 20 cars).
Given how the XR750 disappeared from the main scene of motorcycling long ago, tributes to both the bike and the stuntman are being made using whatever models are available. For Spanish crew Lord Drake, that would be the Sportster for the bike we presented last week.
The same two-wheeler (of a 2005 model year) formed the basis for another Evel Knievel tribute, the bike you're looking at now. This one is simply called Daredevil, and was inspired not by some exploit of the American, but by the helmet and cape he wore during his dealings.
Built in scrambler style, the bike rides on custom wheels, sized 21 inches up front and 18 inches at the rear, and both are fitted with off-road tires. Custom metal fenders are draped over both of them.
Because it was imagined as a ride that could easily ride over the rough terrain of some stunt arena, the bike was also fitted with an air suspension system.
The frame has been subject to some minor modifications for it to be able to sustain a custom, peanut-shaped fuel tank, and an in-house created seat. A number of other elements, including the odometer, headlight, grips, and footrests, have been modified.
Inside the frame, the original engine sits, upgraded only through the fitting on an aftermarket air filter on the air intake out and a Vance & Hines 2-in-1 exhaust at the other. A conversion to chain transmission was made as well.
The Harley-Davidson Daredevil, or the Harley-Daredevil as Lord Drake also calls the build, has been put together for a Belgium-based customer. We are not given any indication to the cost of the project.