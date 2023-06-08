Here Are All the Juicy Bits of Harley-Davidson's Intoxicating Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121

About two months after it said it would release new CVO versions for the Street Glide and Road Glide motorcycles, Harley-Davidson did just that. The wealth of details about what's new on the two rides is overwhelming, so you'll forgive us if we cover the topic throughout the day, looking extensively at the various aspects of the rides. The subject of the story you're reading now: the new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine.

14 photos Photo: Harley-Davidson